Mayor Barlow’s Final ‘Off The Cuff’ Interview

Fred Reed of Oswego County Today interviews Mayor Barlow during his last month in office. Fred, who has been filming The Mayor’s Minutes and “Off The Cuff with Mayor Barlow” for the past eight years, takes the opportunity to engage in a comprehensive discussion with the outgoing mayor.

“Off The Cuff” has been a monthly video series in which Mayor Barlow provided the public with an outlook and overview of the happenings in The City of Oswego throughout his term. The series served as a platform for the mayor to communicate directly with the community, addressing key issues, sharing updates, and offering a personal perspective on the city’s progress.

In this particular interview, Fred Reed and Mayor Barlow go through a reflective journey, recapping the highlights and challenges of his term in office. The conversation delves into the mayor’s accomplishments, the initiatives he championed, and the impact of his leadership on the city. Additionally, the interview may touch upon Mayor Barlow’s reflections on the community’s response to various events and the overall state of The City of Oswego during his tenure.

The video provides viewers with valuable insights into the mayor’s experiences, shedding light on the decisions made, lessons learned, and the mayor’s vision for the future of Oswego. It serves as a retrospective piece, offering the community a chance to appreciate and evaluate the mayor’s contributions over the past eight years as he prepares to step down from his role

