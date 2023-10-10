Mayor Michaels, Fulton PD Announce Free Trunk Or Treat Event, Oct. 31

FULTON – Mayor Deana Michaels, the Fulton Police Department, the Fulton Community Development Agency, and Canal Landing area businesses are sponsoring a free Trunk or Treat event from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 31.

“We’ll be set up across from city hall in the Towpath parking lot,” said Mayor Michaels. “All are encouraged to attend this free event and have a safe trick-or-treat experience.”

Any businesses or organizations that wish to participate or donate candy should email Fulton Police Chief Mike Curtis, [email protected]. “I’ll register them on the spot,” Curtis said. “We can accommodate 40-50 cars and tables, and they can have a decorated trunk or a decorated table. All candy donations can be brought to the Fulton Police Department.”

Fulton Police will be participating with a marked patrol car as well as local businesses to be sure there’s plenty of treats and an entertaining time for children and families, said Michaels. The event is also receiving support from the 60 For 60 The Mohawk Run Inc. veterans support group. In addition, the Fulton Fire Department will have a fire truck on display, as will Menter Ambulance.

“We want to extend a special thanks to the Fulton City Council, Fulton Parks & Recreation, and the Fulton DPW for their support as well,” Michaels said.

For more information, visit Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels’ Facebook page or contact Chief Curtis at [email protected], or the Fulton Police Department at 315-598-2007.

