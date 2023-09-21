Message To CSSD Parents/Guardians Regarding Mosquito Pool Ariel Spraying

CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – Following is a letter from CSSD Superintendent Thomas J. Colabufo regarding arial spraying in nearby mosquito pools scheduled for today, September 21:

September 21, 2023

Dear Parents/Guardians:

Yesterday the Oswego County Health Department had posted their annual aerial spraying for today, Thursday, September 21, 2023 following last week’s report of Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEV) in the Toad Harbor/Big Bay Swamp area.

Every year when they post this, as a courtesy, we like to let all parents/guardians know so that if they live in the area or path of the plane, they can have an opportunity to close their windows and stay inside during the spraying, which is scheduled between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

To see more information about this, please click here.

Every year we are told that the high school and main campus area, which includes our stadium will not be impacted by the spraying because of its location, so normal outdoor activities can remain in place. The JV football game scheduled this evening at the stadium will not be

affected.

affected. All outdoor activities taking place at our middle school must be over by 5:30 p.m. Since we have no way to determine what the wind pattern in that area will be like this evening, it is just safer to end all outdoor activities by 5:30 p.m. If your child is in band, you will be receiving

notification from their instructor providing more information, as their practices will be impacted.

notification from their instructor providing more information, as their practices will be impacted. If the weather conditions warrant the cancelation of the aerial spraying, I have asked the health department to contact me as soon as that decision is made so I can inform our coaches and band instructors. If it ends up being canceled and rescheduled, I will send another message out to all parents/guardians informing them of the new aerial spraying date and time as a courtesy.

Thank you for your attention to this matter, and have a great day.

Sincerely,

Thomas J. Colabufo

Superintendent

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...