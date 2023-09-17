Mike McVetta Takes ISMA/MSS Crown At Evans Mills John Burr Classic By Points But Jeff Abold Wins The 100 Lap Race On Track

OSWEGO, NY – Mike McVetta was on his way home when he was able to comment on his night.

“Well, it hasn’t sunk in yet really. I grew up around supers but never really thought about being able to do something like this. And never thinking about it happening makes this all special. We build our own cars and equipment and it’s a family thing. We don’t have a budget, we just make do with what we can do. I didn’t really even think about coming home now with a championship and the trophies and talking to all the fans last night. But I think the 3/8th mile tracks are good for supers. You get a lot of confidence

“And racing with Jeff like we did was good because he’s a clean driver and he’s built up a lot of confidence and he’s fun to race with. I’d like to thank my sponsors, Eco Mechanical, Perfection Fabrication, EV Naturals, Gary’s Body Shop, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Manufacturing, and the 4th Turn Crazies/ And a big thanks to Evan’s Mills for having us and all the fans who turned out to watch. That was great. Hope to be back next year.”

Four car owners were in contention for the title going into Saturday’s Evans Mills event including John Nicotra (Otto Sitterly), Mike McVetta (Car owner and driver), Kyle Edwards and Clyde Booth (Mike Ordway Jr). Points earned by the competitors who ran during the season and the owner whose driver tallied the highest total would determine the first ISMA/MSS champion.

The race was led to green by the 22 of McVetta, followed by Kyle Edwards, Mike Bruce, Brandon Bellinger, Dan Conners and some other Oswego regulars

A yellow-then red flew on lap 15 for a car off the track and unfortunately a fluid cleanup of the track, Otto Sitterly, one of the aforementioned challengers for the championship, headed to the pits and out of competition.

18 cars were on the track when the race restarted. And the McVetta 22 was at the point with Trent Stephens, Edwards, Jeff Abold, and Bellinger close behind.

Lap 34 found Dave Shullick Jr headed to the pits and out of the action. On the restart it was McVetta, Stephens, Abold, Edwards, and Mike Ordway Jr trailing.

Lap 35 top five were 22, 19, 05, 11 and 61 as the race resumed. But a battle immediately ensued between McVetta and Stephens, with Edwards, Abold and Bellinger coming on strong.

Lap 38 saw a minor slowdown for Talon Stephens’ 30 in turn 4. He was able to restart.

Lap 40 had McVetta, Stephens, Abold, Edwards and Ordway Jr top five runners. The next lap saw a change when the McVetta took off and began to pull away. He built up a quarter mile on Stephens, Abold, Ordway Jr and Edwards quickly. Mike was catching the tail of the field as the 50 lap was passed. On lap 52 the Jon Lesiecki pulled into the infield to slow things for s brief time.

The halfway point had paste and things began to heat up. McVetta had Abold on his tail while Ordway. Stephens, and Bellinger were right there.

On lap 62 yellow flew when Connor’s 01 spun and some oil was put down. It was time for a refueling.

With the end in sight and 38 laps to go, the battle between 22, 05, 19, 61 and now the 32 of Lilje heated.

Yellow flew on lap 79 for the AJ Lesiecki to really make it interesting as all restarts are double file as by the rules.

For the waning laps, McVetta, Abold and Ordway were out front with Stephens and Lilje watching for time to move in.

But time ran out when the 5 to go and the show between Mike and Jeff ensued with everyone on the edge of their seats as the two sliced and diced through traffic And with 2 laps to go, Abold got the chance and grabbed the lead from McVetta for the lead and win. Third was Ordway, Stephens and Lilje

“Abold said later that it was “great racing with Mike. He’s one of the leanest drivers and I respect him for that. It was great racing all around. I’ver never been to this track before. I was happy to start. We had some changing to the car but we were happy. Mike had the fast car for sure..”

The huge trophies McVetta carried to his pit were proof of that. The fans, especially the kids” had photos taken by them as keepsakes.

A shout goes out to Evan’s Mills management and workers for having the ISMA/MSS championship and their fine facility and to their sponsors like TJ Toyota(not an unfamiliar name to supermodified racing), Waite Toyota, Ken Kibbles Roofing, and NAPA Auto Parts for assisting on bringing the supers to the John Burr Classic for the first time And to Oswego Safety Crew Members who also came to help out.

EVANS MILLS BURR CLASSIC FINISHES:

HEAT 1: Trent Stevens, Dave Helliwell, Dave Shullick, Brandon Bellinger, Mike Lichty, Eric Lewis, Talon Stephens

HEAT 2: Kyle Edwards, Dave Danzer, Mike Ordway Jr.,Dan Connors,, Moe Lilje , AJ Lesiecki, Jonathon Lesiecki

HEAT 3: Jeff Abold, Mike Bruce, Otto Sitterly, Mike McVetta, Mark Sammut, Joe Gosek, Lou LeVea Sr

FEATURE: 1. 05 Jeff Abold, 2. 22 Mike McVetta, 3. 61 Mike Ordway Jr., 4. 19 Trent Stephens, 5. 32 Moe Lilje, 6. 02 Brandon Bellinger, 7. 74 Mike Lichty, 8. 78 Mark Sammut, 9. 52 Dave Danzer, 10. 11E Kyle Edwards, 11. 01 Dan Connors Jr.,12. 88 Jonathon Lesiecki, 13. 00 Joe Gosek, DNF,14. 30 Talon Stephens, 15. 10 Dave Helliwell, 16. 14 AJ Lesiecki, 17. 95 Dave Shullick Jr, 18. 66 Lou Levea Sr., 19. 7 Otto Sitterly, 20. 22B Mike Bruce, 21.28.Eric Lewis,

Bonus Awards:

Fast Qualifier: Mike McVetta, $200, donated by Jim Valentine

Halfway Leader: Mike McVetta,$150, donated by Ryan Phelps Auto Sales

Hard Charger: $100 donated by 4th Turn Crazies: Jeff Abold

Heat Race Finishers: $50 , $30, $20 sponsored by Precision Welding

Last Car Running: $150, donated by NY Racing Mom: Joe Gosek

Laps led: 1-97 – Mike McVetta, 98-100 – Jeff Abold

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...