Milton CAT Outlaw 200 Weekend Correspondent Bill Foley

Fulton, NY – The Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout had a new winner at this year’s edition of the Milton CAT Outlaw 200 Weekend at the Fulton Speedway.

Canadian Bobby Herrington started 15th in a talent laden field and systematically worked his way up through to take the lead for good with just two laps to go as he passed Tony Finch who had led the majority of the 50-lapper.

At the checker Finch was right there in second and Emmett Waldron rounded out the podium.

Herrington said, “This is pretty cool. This was a deep field tonight. I felt we had a good car most of the race, but the 0 car was better than me late. We fired off well on a late restart and the end that is what we needed. We needed things to go our way and they did.”

The race was marred by a major mishap and several yellows as everyone wanted a shot at the $3,000

At the beginning of the event the yellow came out quickly with a slowdown in turn one, but on resumption of action Dave Moyer and Cody Manitta ran side by side as Cody eventually led lap number one.

Manitta was able to stretch out the lead as Tony Finch moved into second place.

Dustin Bradley brought out the yellow on the fifth lap and on the ensuing restart the field got to turn four when a multi-car mixup involving Zach Sobotka, Remington Hamm, Riley Regala, Ryan Dolbear and Chuck Miller brought out the red.

Finch finally went to the front on the sixth lap restart and it was everyone in pursuit.

Herrington had moved to fifth by the 15th lap.

Manitta started to close in on Finch and the duo eventually raced side by side. They swapped the front spot a few times.

By the 19th lap it appeared to be a three car battle as Finch, Manitta and Kyle Devendorf had put plenty of breathing room between themselves and the rest of the field.

At the halfway point the top ten included Finch, Manitta, Devendorf, Nick Heywood, Herrington, Waldron, Zach Buff, James Donaldson, Jason Parkhurst, Dave Moyer and Jimmy Moyer.

As “30” neared traffic saw the leaders draw together again as Manitta closed in, but Finch was able to clear the lapped car of Remington Hamm to gain some breathing room

It had taken quite some time, but with 16 laps to go Herrington was finally able to move to fourth in getting past Heywood.

The yellow reared its ugly head again on the 26th lap when Dave Moyer slowed between one and two.

On the restart Manitta tried to take the high road around Finch between one and two, but was pushed high up on the racetrack thus opening the bottom and allowing several cars to close in.

As the lead group reached the fourth turn, Zach Buff went up on the cushion, Manitta drifted high and suddenly Cody’s tire made contact with Herrington’s right rear sending Manitta out of control down the front stretch.

Buff crashed into the rear end of the Manitta car and Sobotka ran full bore into the crippled machine. Jimmy Moyer got caught up in the mess and ended up on top of the Wade Chrisman machine as Manitta was flying up into the front stretch fence.

Fortunately, everyone escaped injury, but it appeared Moyer was a bit sore from the impact.

There were just 13 laps left and Herrington tried to get to the front on the restart.

With nine to go the final yellow came out.

The jockeying in the final laps was amazing as Herrington and Finch battled for the big paycheck while right behind them it was Waldron and Devendorf for third and fourth.

Herrington finally pulled off the final pass with just two laps to go.

At the checker it was Herrington with the victory while a disappointed Finch was second and Waldron was third.

The Power Seal Driveway Sealing Jeremy Pitcher Memorial Sportsman Pole Dash turned out to be a preview of the majority of the feature event.

Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout Heat 1 (10 Laps, top-3 qualified): 1. 51X-David Moyer[2]; 2. 38JR-Jason Parkhurst Jr[4]; 3. 88-Michael Wagner Fitzgerald[1]; 4. 4-Emmett Waldron[6]; 5. 38Z-Zach Sobotka[5]; 6. 39S-Josh Fellows[9]; 7. 399-Nick Giardini[7]; 8. 57HG-Rocky Grosso[3]; 9. 11-Nick Zielinski[10]; 10. 42H-Colby Herzog[11]; 11. 44C-Ed Downing[8]

Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout Heat 2 (10 Laps, top-3 qualified): 1. 6-Cody Manitta[1]; 2. 7X-Chuck Miller[2]; 3. 01-Zachary Buff[8]; 4. 57H-Remington Hamm[9]; 5. 83D-Dustin Bradley[11]; 6. 10G-Austin Germinio[5]; 7. 80X-Mike Button[7]; 8. 711-Nick Ventura[10]; 9. 73-Joe Wilcox[4]; 10. 007-Nathan Novak[3]; 11. (DNS) 20K-Kyle Perry

Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout Heat 3 (10 Laps, top-3 qualified): 1. 38-Kevin Stevens[1]; 2. 51M-Jimmy Moyer[3]; 3. 88Z-Bobby Herrington[6]; 4. 31B-Ryan Dolbear[7]; 5. 51K-Kreg Crooker[5]; 6. 0P-Shane Pecore[8]; 7. 16X-Savannah Laflair[2]; 8. 19J-Joe Kline[4]; 9. 88H-Chris Hulsizer[10]; 10. 19K-Kevan Cook[11]; 11. 27Z-Chris Bonoffski[9]

Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout Heat 4 (10 Laps, top-3 qualified): 1. 0-Tony Finch II[3]; 2. 13-James Donaldson[2]; 3. 51-Rich Townsend[5]; 4. 92-Andrew Buff[6]; 5. 28X-Stephen Marshall[9]; 6. 284-Jamie Kamrowski[8]; 7. 11C-Austin Cooper[1]; 8. 9-Tim Baker[7]; 9. 42-Colby Adamczak[10]; 10. 29B-Jason Breezee[4]; 11. 21A-Phillip Loosen[11]

Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout Heat 5 (10 Laps, top-3 qualified): 1. 29-Nick Heywood[2]; 2. 33-Richard Murtaugh[4]; 3. 1X-Willy Decker[5]; 4. 33JR-Clayton Brewer III[9]; 5. 18E-Gavin Eisele[3]; 6. 06W-Dorian Wahdan[8]; 7. 29K-Kingston Sprague[6]; 8. 5G-Tim Gareau[1]; 9. 4M-Michelle Courcy[7]; 10. 00G-Joe Gosek[10]

Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout Heat 6 (10 Laps, top-3 qualified): 1. 5-Kyle Devendorf[1]; 2. 2X-Martin Lessard[2]; 3. 00W-Wade Chrisman[6]; 4. 30P-Dylan Piersall[4]; 5. 77L-Buddy Leathley[5]; 6. R1-Riley Rogala[9]; 7. 83X-Brett Sears[7]; 8. 557-Patrick Nolan[8]; 9. 42K-Dave Kingsley[10]; 10. (DNF) 14-Samuel Groom[3]

Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout Consolation 1 (12 Laps, top-2 Qualified): 1. 4-Emmett Waldron[1]; 2. 38Z-Zach Sobotka[3]; 3. 57H-Remington Hamm[2]; 4. 399-Nick Giardini[7]; 5. 80X-Mike Button[8]; 6. 11-Nick Zielinski[11]; 7. 83D-Dustin Bradley[4]; 8. 10G-Austin Germinio[6]; 9. 57HG-Rocky Grosso[9]; 10. 39S-Josh Fellows[5]; 11. 007-Nathan Novak[14]; 12. 711-Nick Ventura[10]; 13. 44C-Ed Downing[15]; 14. 42H-Colby Herzog[13]; 15. 73-Joe Wilcox[12]; 16. (DNS) 20K-Kyle Perry

Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout Consolation 2 (12 laps, top-2 qualified): 1. 31B-Ryan Dolbear[1]; 2. 51K-Kreg Crooker[3]; 3. 92-Andrew Buff[2]; 4. 88H-Chris Hulsizer[11]; 5. 0P-Shane Pecore[5]; 6. 28X-Stephen Marshall[4]; 7. 19J-Joe Kline[9]; 8. 16X-Savannah Laflair[7]; 9. 11C-Austin Cooper[8]; 10. 27Z-Chris Bonoffski[15]; 11. 19K-Kevan Cook[13]; 12. 42-Colby Adamczak[12]; 13. 9-Tim Baker

Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout Consolation 3 (12 laps, top-2 qualified): 1. 18E-Gavin Eisele[3]; 2. 33JR-Clayton Brewer III[1]; 3. 77L-Buddy Leathley[4]; 4. 06W-Dorian Wahdan[5]; 5. 83X-Brett Sears[8]; 6. R1-Riley Rogala[6]; 7. 30P-Dylan Piersall[2]; 8. 557-Patrick Nolan[10]; 9. 00G-Joe Gosek[13]; 10. 42K-Dave Kingsley[12]; 11. 29K-Kingston Sprague[7]; 12. 5G-Tim Gareau[9]; 13. 21A-Phillip Loosen[14]; 14. 4M-Michelle Courcy[11]; 15. 14-Samuel Groom[15]Baker[10]; 14. 284-Jamie Kamrowski[6]; 15. 29B-Jason Breezee[14]

Power Seal Driveway Sealing Jeremy Pitcher Memorial Dash (14-laps): 1. 0-Tony Finch II[1] ($514); 2. 6-Cody Manitta[3] ($314); 3. 51X-David Moyer[2] ($214); 4. 5-Kyle Devendorf[6]; 5. 29-Nick Heywood[4]; 6. 38-Kevin Stevens[5]; 7. 13-James Donaldson[7]; 8. 38JR-Jason Parkhurst Jr[12]; 9. 33-Richard Murtaugh[11]; 10. 51-Jimmy Moyer[9]; 11. 2X-Martin Lessard[10]; 12. 7X-Chuck Miller[8]

Last Chance Showdown 1 (15-laps (3-qualified): 1. 57H-Remington Hamm[1]; 2. 83D-Dustin Bradley[7]; 3. 77L-Buddy Leathley[2]; 4. 83X-Brett Sears[5]; 5. 28X-Stephen Marshall[6]; 6. 88H-Chris Hulsizer[3]; 7. 57HG-Rocky Grosso[10]; 8. 42-Colby Adamczak[12]; 9. 16X-Savannah Laflair[9]; 10. 29B-Jason Breezee[17]; 11. 29K-Kingston Sprague[11]; 12. 14-Samuel Groom[16]; 13. 21A-Phillip Loosen[14]; 14. (DNF) 44C-Ed Downing[13]; 15. (DNF) 73-Joe Wilcox[15]; 16. (DNF) 80X-Mike Button[4]; 17. (DNF) 30P-Dylan Piersall[8]

Last Chance Showdown 2 (15-laps, 3 qualified): 1. 92-Andrew Buff[1]; 2. R1-Riley Rogala[5]; 3. 399-Nick Giardini[2]; 4. 11-Nick Zielinski[4]; 5. 19J-Joe Kline[6]; 6. 39S-Josh Fellows[9]; 7. 711-Nick Ventura[12]; 8. 11C-Austin Cooper[8]; 9. 06W-Dorian Wahdan[3]; 10. 4M-Michelle Courcy[16]; 11. 19K-Kevan Cook[11]; 12. 42H-Colby Herzog[15]; 13. 42K-Dave Kingsley[10]; 14. (DNF) 5G-Tim Gareau[13]; 15. (DNF) 9-Tim Baker[14]; 16. (DNS) 10G-Austin Germinio

Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout (50-laps): 1. 88Z-Bobby Herrington[15]; 2. 0-Tony Finch II[1]; 3. 4-Emmett Waldron[19]; 4. 5-Kyle Devendorf[4]; 5. R1-Riley Rogala[28]; 6. 33-Richard Murtaugh[9]; 7. 18E-Gavin Eisele[21]; 8. 29-Nick Heywood[5]; 9. 51C-Kreg Crooker[23]; 10. 88-Michael Wagner Fitzgerald[13]; 11. 13-James Donaldson[7]; 12. 33JR-Clayton Brewer III[24]; 13. 38JR-Jason Parkhurst Jr[8]; 14. 77L-Buddy Leathley[29]; 15. 38-Kevin Stevens[6]; 16. 399-Nick Giardini[30]; 17. (DNF) 6-Cody Manitta[2]; 18. (DNF) 01-Zachary Buff[14]; 19. (DNF) 38Z-Zach Sobotka[22]; 20. (DNF) 51-Jimmy Moyer[10]; 21. (DNF) 00W-Wade Chrisman[18]; 22. (DNF) 92-Andrew Buff[26]; 23. (DNF) 51X-David Moyer[3]; 24. (DNF) 57H-Remington Hamm[25]; 25. (DNF) 51T-Rich Townsend[16]; 26. (DNF) 1X-Willy Decker[17]; 27. (DNF) 7X-Chuck Miller[12]; 28. (DNF) 31B-Ryan Dolbear[20]; 29. (DNF) 83D-Dustin Bradley[27]; 30. (DNF) 2X-Martin Lessard[11]

Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout Awards:

Heat Winner Bonus: ($150 + $14 from D & S Landscaping + $50 Henry Exhaust Certificate): Dave Moyer, Cody Manitta, Kevin Stevens, Tony Finch II, Nick Heywood, Kyle Devendorf

2nd Place Heat Bonus: ($100 + $14 from D & S Landscaping)

Jason Parkhurst Jr., Chuck Miller, Jimmy Moyer, James Donaldson, Richard Murtaugh, Martin Lessard

3rd Place Heat Bonus: ($50 + $14 from D & S Landscaping)

Michael Wagner-Fitzgerald, Zach Buff, Bobby Herrington, Rich Townsend, Willy Decker Jr., Wade Chrisman

Jeremy Pitcher Pole Dash from Power Seal Driveaway Sealing

1st – Tony Finch II ($514), 2nd – Cody Manitta ($314) 3rd – Dave Moyer ($214)

$300 top finishing Bicknell Car – Bobby Herrington

$200 to the 2nd finishing Bicknell Car – Tony Finch II

Hard Luck Award ($114 from D & S Landscaping and a free Hoosier Tire) – Cody Manitta

A to Z Contracting Top finishing Brewerton or Fulton Regular ($250) – Tony Finch II

Hard Charger Award (Drum of VP D98 and $114 from Dig Race Products) – Riley Rogala

$114 Dig Race Products Gift Certificates to the top 14 finishers in memory of Jeremy Pitcher: Bobby Herrington, Tony Finch II, Emmett Waldron, Kyle Devendorf, Riley Rogala, Richard Murtaugh, Gavin Eisele, Nick Heywood, Kreg Crooker, Michael Wagner Fitzgerald, James Donaldson, Clayton Brewer III, Jason Parkhurst Jr., Buddy Leathley

$125 ‘Fulton First’ Award to the top finishing Fulton, NY resident from Marissa Hanlon for Mayor – Richard Murtaugh

$100 to the leader of Lap 20 in memory of Kyle Inman from Power Seal – Tony Finch II

$100 to the leader of lap 14 in memory of Jeremy Pitcher from Power Seal – Tony Finch II

$20 Lap Awards from Glen Ridge Motorsports Park (awarded to a random driver within the top 15 each lap)

Miller ($20), Stevens ($40), Donaldson ($80 + Bicknell Lap 42 $200), Manitta ($40), Heywood ($140), Townsend ($100), Waldron ($20), Murtaugh ($20), Parkhurst ($120), Herrington ($60), Z. Buff ($20), Devendorf ($80), Eisele ($20), Finch ($60), Wagner-Fitzgerald ($80), J. Moyer ($40), D. Moyer ($20), Rogala ($40)

Additional Purse Awards:

$500 added to 2nd and 3rd from J & T Flippin Chicken

$500 added to first place from Ryan Phelps Auto Sales in memory of Jeremy Pitcher

$250 added to 4th place from Duskee’s Sports Bar and Grill

$250 added to 5th place from Chubby’s Sports Bar and Grill

