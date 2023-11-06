New Fulton Restaurant Under Construction, A DRI Project, Will Serve Modern American Cuisine

A new, full-service restaurant is under construction in Fulton on S. Second St., across from Huhtamaki, as one of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), projects it was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. Construction, Design and Management, (CDM), Syracuse, is the general contractor.

“The restaurant, at 371 S. 2nd St., tentatively scheduled to open in May or June of 2024, will employ from 12 to 18 people and serve modern, new American cuisine,” said Michaels. “We are delighted that Laurie and Will O’Brien, owners of the Port City Café & Bakery and the Red Sun Fire Roasting Co. in Oswego, are making this investment in Fulton.”

According to Laurie O’Brien, she’ll announce the name of the restaurant closer to the opening date. “The restaurant’s cuisine will be similar to the Red Sun Roasting Co., and they will each have a similar vibe, but each will have their own theme and different menu selections.

“As far as construction goes, it’s been a very long road to getting to this point. Once things started, I definitely got a bit of a rush and got even more creatively inspired. I’m really happy with how this is all coming together right now. I’m still fine-tuning, but I really think I am developing a great concept that will appeal to Fulton and the surrounding area’s customer base. Even though Fulton is only about 15 miles from Oswego, I recognized that this is a new market and I have a lot to learn about the community, but I am eager to do so. Everyone has been incredibly supportive thus far, and I’m feeling really good about my decision to invest in this location. I will work very hard to offer a great dining option for the people of Fulton”

“This is just one of the many DRI projects we’ll be sharing information on in the coming months,” Michaels said. “There are so many other exciting projects coming to our community.”

