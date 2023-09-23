“Night Must Fall” Is Legacy Production For The Oswego Players

OSWEGO, NY – “Night Must Fall” by Emlyn Williams has an enduring legacy at the Oswego Players. The current production is the third production in 74 years. The play has been a smash hit for the Players twice and the third production will be no exception. Who doesn’t love a good psychological thriller with a little murder on the side?

This third production of the classic psychological mystery is directed by Gina Mazzoli. Gina’s brother Mark played the lead male role of Dan, the mysterious stranger in the 2000 production. Nelson Metz is reprising his role of Hubert Laurie from the 2000 production. The cast of 2023 version also includes Kimberly Vogt as Mrs. Bramson, Ashalee Caggy as Olivia Grayne, Christina Rogers as Nurse Libby, Jessie Dobrzynski as Mrs. Terence, Rachel Leotta as Dora Parkoe, William Edward White and Donald Crowe as Inspector Belsize, Michael Moss as the constable and Josh Mumm as Dan.

The play was first performed by the Oswego Players in 1949. The play was directed by one of its founding members, Frances Marion Brown. The play was presented at Oswego State Teachers College Auditorium on March 4 and 5

. The cast of the production included Veryl Lewis Hill as Mrs. Bramson, Theo Constance Gagas as Olivia Grayne, Thomas M. McGough as Hubert Laurie, Georgenia Monette as Nurse Libby, Eleanor O’Connor as Mrs. Terence, Dororthy Coolican as Dora Parkoe, Richard Workman as Inspector Belsize and Robert Russell as Dan.

Fifty-one years later, the Oswego Players produced a revival of “Night Must Fall”. This second production was directed by the late, great Ron Medici. The play was presented at the Francis Marion Brown Theatre from October 27 to November 4th. The cast of the 2000 revival included Inez M. Parker as Mrs. Bramson, Sherri Metz as Olivia Grayne, Nelson Metz as Hubert Laurie, Eileen Wentworth as Nurse Libby, Freda Kocher as Mrs. Terence, Lyndsie Jones as Dora Parkoe, Mark Mirabito as Inspector Belsize and Mark Mazzoli as Dan.

Don’t miss out on this gripping classic murder mystery. Get your tickets by calling the box office at 315-343-5138 or visiting our website at https://oswegoplayers.org/tickets. “Night Must Fall’ is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. https://www.concordtheatricals.com/

This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by CNY Arts.

