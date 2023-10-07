NOAA Holds National Sanctuary Advisory Council Summit in Oswego

OSWEGO COUNTY – National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Office of National Marine Sanctuaries (ONMS) held its Sanctuary Advisory Council Summit in Oswego during the last week of September. Advisory council representatives from across the sanctuary system gathered along the shoreline of the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary for the event.

“The summit is a great opportunity for members of our sanctuary advisory councils to share information to help better manage the sanctuaries they represent,” said John Armor, director of NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries. “At this event, advisory council chairs, coordinators and members discussed shared successes and challenges, as well as learned about national priorities including indigenous engagement, climate change and proposed sanctuary designations.”

Early arrivals to the Port City were treated to a waterfront tour highlighting points of interest such as Wright’s Landing Marina, Cahill Pier, Breitbeck Park, the Oswego Harbor Trail and the Oswego Riverwalk. Later, NOAA representatives met with local partners in the proposal to designate a national marine sanctuary in southeastern Lake Ontario. The summit wrapped two days later with a trip to Jefferson County where attendees enjoyed a walking tour of the historic Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Park.

“I think for NOAA to choose our proposed sanctuary as the venue for this summit instead of other sanctuary locations such as the Florida Keys and Hawaiian Islands says a lot about the strength of our four-county proposal and the likelihood of its success,” said Oswego County Administrator Philip Church.

In 2017, Wayne, Cayuga, Oswego and Jefferson counties and the city of Oswego joined forces to submit a nomination for the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary to be added to NOAA’s inventory for potential designations based on the cultural and historic significance of its waters.

Forty-three known shipwrecks and one known submerged aircraft are located within the 1,724-square mile boundary of the proposed sanctuary. It is also a world-renown fishery and a popular destination for a variety of water activities, from swimming to diving, paddling to boating.

“Designation will help improve lake access and activities, as well as create opportunities for research, education, employment and more,” said Church. “Its overall impact will spur economic development across the southeastern corner of Lake Ontario and enrich the quality of life for citizens of the entire region.”

NOAA is in the last phase of the sanctuary designation process, which is likely to be finalized in 2024. At that point, the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary would be the third such sanctuary on the Great Lakes and the 16th overall in the United States.

NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries serves as trustee for a network of underwater parks that encompasses over 620,000 square miles of marine and Great Lakes waters from Washington State to the Florida Keys, and from Lake Huron to American Samoa. The system includes 15 national marine sanctuaries and Papah?naumoku?kea and Rose Atoll marine national monuments.

National marine sanctuary advisory councils are community-based advisory groups established to provide advice and recommendations on issues such as management, science, service and stewardship to sanctuary superintendents. More than 440 members, including alternates, represent a broad cross-section of the communities that lie adjacent to national marine sanctuaries and the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands Coral Reef Ecosystem Reserve and Papah?naumoku?kea Marine National Monument.

To learn more about these advisory councils, go to https://sanctuaries.noaa.gov/management/ac/. For updates about the proposed Lake Ontario Marine Sanctuary, visit https://sanctuaries.noaa.gov/lake-ontario/.

