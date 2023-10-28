OCO Welcomes PAC as a “Giving Thanks” Sponsor

Fulton, NY –PAC Associates has signed on as a Silver Level sponsor for OCO’s Giving Thanks Food and Beverage Paring Event.

Presented by G&C Foods, the event serves as a fundraiser for the agency’s “Transforming Treasures. Transforming Lives.” initiative, which focuses on uncovering and showcasing the potential and value of all things and all people. Local restaurants and eateries, including; GS Steamers, Oompa Loompyas, Canales Restaurant, Ji-Woos Korean Seoul Food, Locavore, Kiyomi Japanese Steak House, LaParilla on the Water, Mimi’s, Mill House Market, the Press Box, and others will offer menu favorites paired with complimentary beverage.

OCO’s Giving Thanks Food and Beverage Pairing Event will be held November 3rd from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center on East First Street in Oswego. For more information on OCO’s Giving Thanks, including ticket information and sponsorship opportunities visit www.oco.org or contact Bridget Dolbear at 315-598-4717 ext. 1082 or via email at [email protected].

PAC Associates joins Oswego County Federal Credit Union as Silver Level sponsors for the event.

“PAC Associates is very proud to have the opportunity to help OCO strengthen its support for Oswego County. OCO’s commitment and efforts inspire all of us and we offer our most sincere appreciation for the work that it does for our community,” said Paul Castaldo.

