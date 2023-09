FULTON, NY – Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) recently presented longevity awards to staff of OCO’s Head Start program for their loyal service to OCO and its consumers.

OCO’s Head Start program provides a prekindergarten program focused on school readiness.

Head Start serves all nine school districts with locations in Fulton, Oswego, Phoenix, West Monroe and Williamstown.

For more information on Head Start visit www.org.oco.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...