OCSD Eyes Expanded In-Person Learning Beginning Monday

OSWEGO – Plans unveiled yesterday by the Oswego City School District would see all students from pre-K through grade six in schools four days per week beginning Monday, April 26, and all students would have extended school day hours.

A letter released by Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III laid out new plans, including learning in schools for all elementary students who have selected the in-person model on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Calvin, who noted officials hope to begin implementing the new plans next Monday, April 26, said it was a “very exciting announcement.”

“I appreciate all the hard work our officials have put in to put this plan together so quickly after new state guidance threw a wrench in the plans a little over a week ago,” the superintendent added. “We are ready to do what we have set out all along for: Bringing our kids back for expanded in-person learning.”

Updated state guidelines released April 9 forced changes to the original plans laid out by OCSD, Calvin said, as all in-person students fourth through 12th grade were supposed to return to the buildings this week. Pre-K through third grade has been learning in-person four days per week under OCSD’s current model.

Calvin wrote that the new plan required changes to the district’s policies and procedures, including “changes to breakfast and lunch programs, changes to school schedules, changing transportation schedules for students, changes to social distancing protocols, cohorting students (placing them in smaller groups instead of allowing them all to return at the same time to school) and reviewing and employing a series of health and safety protocols.”

Under its new plan, OCSD elementary school schedules would be extended by about an hour each day and secondary students at Oswego Middle School and Oswego High School by roughly an hour more.

Elementary school students, grades pre-K through sixth at OCSD, opting for the in-person model will go to school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday with a half day of live-streamed learning on Wednesday with the other half asynchronous learning, Calvin said. He added that students may still opt for fully virtual learning.

Due to transportation requirements, officials said there were some needed changes to the elementary schedules. Riley and Leighton will start their days at 8:35 a.m. and run until 2:30 p.m. The other three, Fitzhugh, Minetto and Kingsford Park, will begin at 9:35 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m.

Due to state guidance requiring OCSD to cohort students, Calvin said at this time grades seven through 12 would remain in its current two days per week hybrid model. When not in-person, students will have their classes live-streamed with Wednesdays operating the same as elementary schools with half live and half asynchronous.

The district is required by the state to share their plan with the community and receive feedback, and Calvin said he would meet with a committee of community volunteers Thursday.

“After meeting with stakeholders, it’s possible that more changes may be added to our plan,” Calvin said. “If that is the case, I will be in touch with the community by no later than Thursday afternoon.”

Calvin added that regardless of the planning outcome is, OCSD will be at a minimum starting with the plan outlined in the letter.

The letter can be viewed in its entirety here.

