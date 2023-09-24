One Firefighter Injured, Several Pets Rescued in East 4th Street Fire

Oswego, NY – Today just before 2pm, Oswego Firefighters were alerted to a working structure fire at a multifamily dwelling at 165 East 4th Street. Oswego Firefighters arrived 3 minutes later and reported heavy fire showing from the second-story windows. Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack up the staircase to the second story while encountering high heat and blinding smoke conditions. Simultaneously, other areas of the large dwelling were searched for any trapped occupants. Oswego Fire Department off-duty personnel were summoned to the scene as well as mutual aid from the Fulton Fire Department and Novelis Fire Department.

The fire from the second story advanced into the attic space, requiring ceilings to be pulled and large volumes of water directed into the attic and void spaces in the walls. The fire was brought under control and declared out after 70 minutes. The second story of the large home suffered heavy fire, smoke, and water damage. No civilians were injured, and several pets were rescued from the burning home. At least 4 people were displaced and are being assisted the American Red Cross. One Oswego Firefighter was transported to the hospital with injuries, has since been released, and is expected to make a full recovery.

Chief Conzone said “Our Firefighters did an outstanding job getting to the second floor and getting water on the fire quickly under some very challenging conditions. We appreciate the assistance from the Oswego Police Department and our mutual aid partners that assisted on the scene and answering other calls in the city during the fire.”

The Oswego Fire Department was assisted on the scene by the Oswego Police Department, Oswego DPW, Fulton Fire Department, Novelis Fire Department, Minetto Fire Department, Mexico Fire Department, the Oswego County Fire Coordinator’s Office, Menter Ambulance, and National Grid. Off scene support was provided by the Oswego Town Fire Department and the Scriba Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to call the Oswego Police Department at (315) 342-8120.

For More Information, Please contact Chief Paul Conzone, (315) 887-0132

