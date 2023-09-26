Operetta Wins Over Fort

OSWEGO, NY – Fort Ontario, NY – Historic Fort Ontario witnessed history once again as “The 1812 Underture” took the stage and became an overwhelming success, drawing between 600 and 700 people over its two night performances. This uproarious operetta, a brainchild of local talents in “The Hysterical Society,” exceeded all expectations during its weekend run on September 22nd and 23rd.

The Fort’s gates opened each night to a flood of eager patrons, who were treated to a side-splitting comedy filled with local humor and unforgettable melodies. It was a remarkable homecoming for native Oswegonians Nicholas Gentile, Sarah Galvin, and KT Donovan, who brought their musical talents full circle.

“The 1812 Underture” not only showcased Oswego’s vibrant arts scene but also highlighted the incredible sense of community that defines our city. Former teachers and peers joined hands with the cast and orchestra, creating an ensemble that left audiences in stitches.

“History’s not written by the victors,” said director Nicholas Gentile, “it’s written by the writers. And we wrote wrote a brassy irreverent musical comedy about an unarmed ragtag Oswego regiment who defeated the greatest navy the world has ever known. Two sold-out crowds agree: it’s a MUCH better version of history.”

The performances were made possible thanks to a grant from The CNY Arts Statewide Community Regrants program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) and has been staged in cooperation with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

As the final notes resonated through the historic fort, it was clear that “The 1812 Underture” had left an indelible mark on Oswego, proving that local talent, humor, and a shared love for music can bring people together in the most extraordinary way. It’s a testament to the thriving arts scene in Oswego, and a sign of more incredible productions to come. You can still hear the songs at 1812underture.bandcamp.com

