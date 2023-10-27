Oswego Bookmobile, Driving Books Home

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Federal Credit Union donated $1,500 to the Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. The

funds were used to purchase books for the popular Movies in the Park program and other operating

expenses. During the 2023 summer, The Bad Guys (canceled due to weather), Super Mario Brothers and

Minions: The Rise of Gru were featured, and viewers had the chance to select a related book thanks to

the funding. Bookmobile volunteers were on hand to help children select a book..

Oswego Bookmobile Inc is a 501c3 non-profit corporation managed by a volunteer Board of Directors.

The generosity of our local community businesses, churches and organizations makes it possible for the

program to continue. More information is available at the website www.oswegobookmobile.com or on

their Facebook page.

