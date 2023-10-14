Oswego County Administrator Chosen First Vice President of NYSAC

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Administrator Philip Church was elected First Vice President of the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) by county leaders from across the state. The Sept. 14 vote came during NYSAC’s annual meeting and fall seminar held in Oneida County.

“It’s an honor to be selected for this leadership position in such an important and impactful organization,” said Church. “Counties provide more direct vital services to residents than any other form of government, including law enforcement, road and bridge maintenance, public health, human services, workforce training and economic development. At a time when the state is under fiscal stress it is critical for counties to work together to protect their finances and preserve these crucial services in a way that’s affordable for taxpayers.”

First appointed in 2007, Church is the chief administrative officer and budget officer for Oswego County, supervising all appointed department heads and developing and managing the $230 million annual budget and capital plan.

“County Administrator Church is a dedicated public servant who has been a thoughtful leader in Oswego County and to county leaders from across the state,” said NYSAC President Daniel P. McCoy, Albany County Executive. “Our association and member counties will benefit from his experience and knowledge of county budgets and local governance. His commitment will help us all work for the residents we serve across the state.”

Church is also a negotiator of tax agreements with nuclear power generators. He chairs both the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary Government Advisory Group and the Oswego County Shared Services Panel. Church also serves on the New York Sea Grant Program Advisory Council, the National Association of Counties’ Environment, Energy and Land Use Steering Committee and the Early Childhood Alliance Executive Committee. He was the founding chair of the Literacy Coalition of Oswego County and has a master’s degree in public administration from Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs.

“We are honored to have Phil Church in this leadership role, and we look forward to leveraging his guidance and perspective as first vice president of our association as we continue to address the critical issues facing counties across the state,” said NYSAC Executive Director Stephen Acquario.

NYSAC was organized in 1925 and is the only statewide association representing the interests of all 57 counties and the City of New York.?Its mission is to foster excellence in county governance and unite the voices of county leaders. NYSAC is a bipartisan organization that represents counties to federal and state leaders. It informs and educates county officials through conferences, workshops, reports and extensive communication.

For more information, contact Mark LaVigne at NYSAC, 518-465-1473 x206 or the Oswego County Administrator’s Office at 315-349-8235.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...