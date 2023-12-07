Oswego County Awards $30K to Lacona Volunteer Fire, Lacona, New York

LACONA, N.Y. — The Oswego County Legislature has awarded the Lacona Volunteer Fire Department $30,000.00 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help with the purchase of a new air compressor unit, which will fill their fire fighter air tanks.

“Air tanks should be filled to 4500psi, the current compressor unit is only able to fill up to 3000psi, this difference causes roughly a 10–15-minute shortage of vital air for firefighters. Additional time could be the difference between saving lives in emergency situations” said, fire chief Mike LaRock

The total cost of this project is $38,641.00 and American Rescue Plan Act funding will provide over 70% percent of the funding in support of the replacement of fundamental equipment.

Mike LaRock, Lacona Fire Chief, said “The new tank is expected to last another 35 plus years”.

Legislator M. Yerdon said, “I am honored to present such vital funding to Lacona Volunteer Fire. This project supports Lacona Volunteer Fire and will help community members in life threating fire situations”.

The Oswego County Legislature and ARPA task force work together to distribute funding in strategic ways to maximize the positive impact on the Community.

