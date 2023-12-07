Oswego County Awards $30K to Veterans of Foreign Wars Lacona Cable Trail, Lacona, New York

LACONA, N.Y. – Oswego County Officials gathered to present $30,000.00 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lacona Cable Trail (VFW Post 8534) Thursday, November 16, 2023. Lacona VFW Officials applied for ARPA funds to supplement lost revenue in 2020.

“Due to COVID-19’s operational restrictions, the VFW was unable to hold events such as weddings, fundraisers, and various tournaments that help support the Lacona VFW and ARPA Funds helped upgrade our facilities” said Frank Manchester, Post Commander.

– Pictured from left to right are Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lacona Cable Trail, Frank Manchester, Commander; James Cheney, Bar Stuard; Don Miller, Member; Stan Miller, Member; Steve Grove, member; Dave Lake, Judge Advocate; Jim Comstock, member; Bert Cowan, member; along with Oswego County Legislator Michael Yerdon, District 1.

