OSWEGO COUNTY — Oswego County was contacted late Tuesday night, November 12, 2024, to help assist Orange County in a large outdoor fire on Ulster-Sullivan-Whitehouse Road. Oswego County Officials answered the call and immediately reached out to local Oswego County Departments for available mutual aid to be dispatched to Orange County, starting early Wednesday morning, November 13, 2024.

“Sharing and assisting in emergency services throughout neighboring counties and across New York State is imperative and Oswego County is grateful to have such resources to assist in this serious matter,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup.

The Oswego County Fire Departments that have been dispatched to assist for the next three days are the following: Granby Center Fire Department, Volney Fire Department, Lacona Fire Department, Oswego Town Fire Department, Novelis Fire Department, Phoenix Fire Department, and the Oswego County Fire Coordinator.

