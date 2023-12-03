Oswego County Joins Effort to Bring Seniors to ‘Lights on the Lake’

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Department of Mobility Management joins Pathfinder Bank in Oswego and Community Bank in Pulaski to brighten the holiday season for senior communities. Residents of St. Luke Apartments, Simeon-Dewitt Apartments and Selkirk Landing Apartments will enjoy free transportation to “Lights on the Lake” in Liverpool thanks to this partnership.

“Many local seniors have expressed interest in going to ‘Lights on the Lake’ but are unable to drive or can’t afford other transportation,” said Oswego County Director of Mobility Management Heather Snow. “We’re excited to collaborate on this mission to bring residents of these senior living apartments to view such a festive event, and we’re grateful to Pathfinder Bank and Community Bank for their support.”

A bus sponsored by the Oswego branch of Pathfinder Bank will take residents of St. Luke Apartments and Simeon-Dewitt Apartments to “Lights on the Lake” on Saturday, Dec. 9. Pick-up is at 5 p.m. at St. Luke and between 5 and 5:15 p.m. at Simeon-Dewitt.

Residents of Selkirk Landing Apartments in Pulaski will go to “Lights on the Lake” on Saturday, Dec. 16. The bus is sponsored by the local branch of Community Bank and will pick up residents between 5 and 5:15 p.m.

Both buses are limited to 32 passengers, and residents can sign up in their building lobby.

“Lights on the Lake” is a two-mile-long drive-through show of holiday displays held each year along the Onondaga Lake Parkway in Liverpool.

For more information on the Oswego County Department of Mobility Management, contact Heather Snow at 315-746-4220 or [email protected].

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...