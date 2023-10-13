Oswego County School Districts Participate in Manufacturing Day Expo, Hosted at CiTi  

Middle and high school students from every Oswego County district and multiple CiTi BOCES programs recently attended the Manufacturing Day Expo held at the CiTi BOCES Mexico campus.

Students were able to learn about the industry and its diverse career paths by engaging with 32 different local manufacturers who were present for the event.

One of the manufacturers in attendance was Felix Schoeller out of Pulaski. Their HR Manager Jessica Kolenda said “We participate in these events because they are mutually beneficial to our company and to the students. We are given a chance to market our name and brand while explaining that there are amazing career opportunities with great wages and benefits in our hometowns.”

The expo was well attended and included a visit from Senator Mark Walczyk who represents northern Oswego County in the 49th Senate District. Walczyk spent his time meeting with participants and watching unique demonstrations from industry.

Brian Heffron, Administrator of Workforce Development and Community Relations at CiTi BOCES oversaw the event and said “Today’s success affirms the optimism and excitement surrounding our youths’ interest in having a crucial role in an industry that is the anchor to our region’s economic growth and prosperity.”

The Manufacturing Day Expo is one of several career exploration and workforce development opportunities that CiTi is providing all students in Oswego County as part of its Career Connection Series. The next event being Agricultural Day, an event celebrating the farming and agriculture industry.

The following organizations and manufacturers attended the expo: Women in STEM, Novelis, Huhtamaki, Ralph W. Earl Co. Inc., G.A. Braun Inc., CNY Fabrication, NUCOR Steel, Bluefors, Felix Schoeller, Healthway, SUNY Oswego, Onondaga Community College, Cayuga Community College, Onpoint, P-TECH, MACNY, Universal Metal Works, Fulton Companies, Lockheed Martin, EJ USA, Schneider Packaging, DL Manufacturing, NET & Die, CTE, Swagelok, SRC Engineering, Constellation Energy, C&S, Davis-Standard, CiTi Adult Education, OCWNY and International Wire.

Students talk to various industry representatives at the Manufacturing Day Expo. Senator Mark Walczyk watches a demonstration from Huhtamaki alongside of students. Felix Schoeller representatives share valuable information for future employees and those interested in their industry.

