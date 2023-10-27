OSWEGO COUNTY, NY- On October 26th, 2023, at around 2:12 AM, members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Byer Rd, just west of the creek that runs north and south.

Investigation has revealed that a 2010 Nissan SUV was traveling westbound when it struck a pedestrian, identified as Seana Doyle. The vehicle was driven by Julien Polge, Seana’s boyfriend. Julien immediately called 911 and Seana was transported to Oswego Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Seana was 31 years old. Julien and Seana both resided on Byer Rd, west of the incident location.

Further investigation has uncovered that prior to the accident, Seana was dropped off at her residence, while Julien was on his way to the residence. Evidence, including video from the area of the incident, shows that Julien began to brake just prior to the collision, which occurred in the roadway. The roadway, in the area of the accident, is mostly unlit and the roads were wet at the time of the accident. Evidence from Julien’s cellular phone shows that Julien was not home at the time Seana arrived home due to miscommunication between the two regarding how Seana was going to get home.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 349-3412.

