On October 17th, 2023, at around 6:49 PM, members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on County Route 2, east of Beecherville Road, in the Town of Orwell.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer was traveling east on County Route 2 when it exited the north side of the roadway, struck multiple trees, and traveled approximately 25 feet down an embankment. The driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, was identified as 25-year-old Brianna Willis from Orwell, NY. Brianna was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were assisted on scene by the New York State Police, NOCA Ambulance, and the Orwell Volunteer Fire Department.

This incident is still under investigation.

