Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: 4/18 – 4/24/21

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories of this past week.
Tully’s In Early Steps Of Process In Coming To City Of Oswego
City Of Fulton Installs New Weight Limit Signs On Hannibal Street
Mayor Barlow Announces $150,000 Available Through Oswego REVIVAL Business Grants
Governor Cuomo Signs 2022 Budget, Announces Continuation Of Middle-Class Tax Cuts
Oswego Blessings In A Backpack To Host Grocery Giveaway May 8 For Families In Need
OCSD Officials Confirm Expanded In-Person Learning Starts Monday
OCSD BOE Discuss 2021-2022 Operational Budget During Two Meetings
Construction Of $9.5 Million International Pier Project Begins
Be the first to comment