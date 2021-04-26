Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: 4/18 – 4/24/21

April 26, 2021 Shea O'Malley
Oswego County Today Weekly Roundup graphic by Fred Reed.

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories of this past week.

Tully’s In Early Steps Of Process In Coming To City Of Oswego

City Of Fulton Installs New Weight Limit Signs On Hannibal Street

Mayor Barlow Announces $150,000 Available Through Oswego REVIVAL Business Grants

Governor Cuomo Signs 2022 Budget, Announces Continuation Of Middle-Class Tax Cuts

Oswego Blessings In A Backpack To Host Grocery Giveaway May 8 For Families In Need

Fulton Community Members Clean Up City For Earth Day

OCSD Officials Confirm Expanded In-Person Learning Starts Monday

OCSD BOE Discuss 2021-2022 Operational Budget During Two Meetings

Construction Of $9.5 Million International Pier Project Begins

