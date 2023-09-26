Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: Sept. 17 – Sept. 23

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: Sept. 17 – Sept. 23
City of Fulton news:
- Fulton mayoral candidate Marissa Hanlon reached out to the Fulton community in a letter outlining public concerns that she is addressing if voted in as next mayor of Fulton. See full story here.
- ConnextCare is now offering medical, mental health, dental and substance abuse disorder services at their newest office location in the City of Fulton. See full story here.
Oswego County Opportunities in Fulton is hosting their Giving Thanks Food & Beverage Pairing Event again! The event will take place November 3 at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center in Oswego. See full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- Senator John W. Mannion today awarded an official New York State Senate Proclamation to Maida’s Floral Shop in recognition of its thirty years of service to the Oswego community. See full story here.
- Applications for musicians interested in performing at Harborfest 2024 are now available online. Deadline for applications is October 15. See full story here.
- Senator John W. Mannion (D-Geddes) invites all area senior citizens to attend a 1st Annual Senior Fair at SUNY Oswego on October 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. See full story here.
Oswego County news:
- Central Square resident Shaun Miles was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident with another vehicle heading in the opposite direction; the accident occurring in the town of Salina. See full story here.
- The Village of Mexico held their Cider Run 5K Road Race on Sunday, September 17; the annual event becoming once again, another yearly success. See full story here.
- As part of his Eagle Scout Project, Luke Hayden put together care packages for women and children to be passed out as part of the Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Services to Aid Families program (SAF). See full story here.
