Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: September 10 – September 16

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: September 10 – September 16
City of Fulton news:
- Benny J. Wright and Charlie D. McGloun, both from Syracuse, were arrested on illegal weapon charges in the City of Fulton during a traffic stop. See full story here.
- The City of Fulton is hosting their 3rd Annual Fulton Fall Festival again this year; the free event taking place along Lake Neatahwanta behind the Fulton War Memorial on Sat., Oct. 7. See full story here.
- The Oswego County Drug Task Force arrested Fulton residents Andre R. Joyed and Brooke E. Rellos on illegal drug trafficking charges. See full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- The Oswego County Humane Society is hosting a free book reading event at Franklin Square Park on Sunday, Sept. 24, featuring Sabrina Fair Andronica from Always Fair Books. See full story here.
- The Oswego Players will be holding auditions for their upcoming December production of the holiday classic “A Christmas Carol.” Director Jennifer Hitchcock is looking for a cast of a 16 to 35 men, women and children ages 4 and up. See full story here.
Electronic music producer, DJ, pianist and YouTuber Underbelly will offer a free, live performance at SUNY Oswego at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27 in Tyler Hall, as well as via livestream. See full story here.
Oswego County news:
- Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) was found in mosquito pool samples in Oswego County for the first time this year, along with West Nile virus (WNV). See full story here.
- Kevin Hill became the newest member of the Oswego County Legislature, taking his oath of office during the Legislature’s September 14 meeting. See full story here.
- Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) recently presented longevity awards to staff of OCO’s Head Start program for their loyal service to OCO and its consumers. See full story here.
