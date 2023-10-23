Oswego County Today’s Fred Reed to Host Fulton Mayoral Debate

Reed to Sit Down with 4 Candidates October 26 at 7 p.m.

FULTON – On Friday, October 20, Dot Publishing announced that its owner, Fred Reed, will host a debate between the four candidates vying to be mayor of the City of Fulton. The debate will be held Thursday, October 26 at 7 p.m. at 167 South 4th Street in Fulton.

The four candidates that will take the stage are James Rice (D), Marissa Hanlon (R), Thomas G. Kenyon (C) and David Phares (Other). The candidates look to replace Mayor Deana Michaels (R) who announced that she would not run for reelection earlier this year. Michaels sat as mayor for one term.

Dot Publishing has fielded questions from concerned citizens of the city via the Oswego County Today website, and will continue to accept them until the debate. Dot Publishing will have final say of all questions and will not tolerate personal attacks or foul language.

Reed started working with Dot Publishing in 2007, becoming the managing partner in 2013. He is dedicated to local news and values reporting for smaller cities and communities.

About Dot Publishing: Dot Publishing, the creator of “Oswego County Today,” opened as one of the nation’s first hyper-local online news publications in 1999 – then titled “Fulton Daily News.” In 2009, Dot Publishing combined it with “Oswego Daily News” to form “Oswego County Today.” Dot Publishing’s mission is to provide hyper-local news coverage and create a community identity with the news and entertainment information it supplies.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...