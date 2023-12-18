Oswego County Warns Residents About Scam Targeting Seniors

OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA), the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office and the Oswego County Department of Social Services Adult Services Unit warn residents about a scam targeting seniors and offer tips on how to avoid falling victim to a scam.

“While there are many types of scams that people can fall victim to, we’ve recently received reports of residents being financially taken advantage of through grandparent scams,” said Office for the Aging Director Sara Sunday. “In a grandparent scam, someone poses as the target’s grandchild and calls to ask for money to solve an urgent problem, such as car repairs, rent bills or jail bond. The scammer typically requests payment through untraceable methods like gift cards or money transfer so that they stay anonymous while the victim is unable to recover their money.”

Scammers sometimes also pose as a doctor, lawyer or arresting police officer calling on the grandchild’s behalf and may even spoof phone numbers to make the call appear more legitimate.

“You should always be on alert when receiving a call from someone requesting money or personal information,” said Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton. “Always verify the identity of the caller, especially if the call seems suspicious. If the caller claims to be a grandchild or other family member, hang up and reach out to that person directly on the number you have in your contact list. Be skeptical of any requests for wire transfers, pre-paid debit cards or gift cards, and never give out your financial information over the phone.”

Scammers may also use the internet to target seniors. One common scheme is the romance scam, where scammers build relationships online with the victim and then ask for money for a made-up scenario, such as for plane tickets to come visit the victim, an illness or injury, or funds for a past due rent bill.

Seniors should also beware of phishing emails and text messages, where someone posing as a representative from a well-known institution may request personal information including account numbers, logins and social security numbers.

“Awareness is key when it comes to scam prevention,” said Lorraine Murray, supervisor for the Oswego County Department of Social Services Adult Services Unit. “If you experience an information breach, it is important to notify all of your financial institutions of the situation. Place a freeze on your credit report, obtain a free credit report from one of the credit agencies and continue to monitor all accounts for any fraudulent activity. If you or someone you know has fallen victim to a scam, contact our intake line at 315-963-5339 for assistance.”

Follow these tips from Lifespan to protect yourself from scams, fraud and identity theft:

Never pay money to collect money or prizes.

Do not send money to anyone you met online.

Do not mail cash or purchase gift cards for payment of any kind.

Always verify the identity of a caller, as caller ID is unreliable.

Delete unsolicited emails or text messages, and never click on links from an unknown or suspicious sender.

Verify a government agency by hanging up the phone and then calling their official phone number.

Do not share medical or personal information, including your social security number, over the phone or computer.

Never allow remote access to your computer, cell phone or other electronic devices.

For more information, contact the Oswego County Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at 315-349-3302, or the Oswego County Department of Social Services Adult Services Unit at 315-963-5339.

