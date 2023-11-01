Oswego Health Promotes Diabetes Awareness Month

Oswego – November 1, 2023, More than 1 in 3 adults in the United States have prediabetes – and many of them don’t know it. National Diabetes Month is a time to raise awareness about diabetes as an important public health issue and encourage people to take charge of their health.

At Oswego Health we care about empowering individuals to understand and live with diabetes. Recently joining the Oswego Health team is Certified Diabetic Educator, Paige Barker, BSN, RN, CDCES.

Barker earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the State University of New York at Brockport in 2013. Since then she’s worked as an RN for Oswego Health on the Medical Surgical Unit and in Care Transition, before joining Endocrine Associates of Oswego in 2020.

As Oswego Health’s Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist, Barker promotes quality of care for people with diabetes. One-on-one counseling sessions are available for those needing assistance with insulin pump training, diabetic diet counseling, or education. For more information, call, 315-349-5513.

In addition to having Barker support the needs of our community who live with diabetes, Oswego Health also has the nationally ranked Center for Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine which often treats many patients with the disease who suffer from chronic wounds.

Throughout November, the Center for Wound Healing &Hyperbaric Medicine will educate the local community about the importance of awareness, early intervention, and specialized care for diabetes-related chronic wounds, like diabetic foot ulcers. Local team members will also visit healthcare providers in surrounding areas to provide important information to help at-risk patients living with diabetes.

Diabetes-related wounds are a leading cause of limb loss, accounting for nearly 70% of cases undergoing lower extremity amputation in the United States. One in three chronic wounds more than 8 million Americans are living with are diabetic foot ulcers.

Factors that may increase the risks of developing a chronic wound, such as a diabetic foot ulcer, include high blood sugar levels, poor circulation, immune system issues, and nerve damage. Risk factors for diabetes include age, diet, activity level, obesity, and heredity.

The Center for Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine recommends the following to help prevent diabetic foot ulcers:

? Stop smoking immediately

? Comprehensive foot examinations each time you visit your healthcare provider (at least four timesa

year)

? Examine your feet every day or have a family member inspect them

? Take good care of your feet and clean your toenails

? See your healthcare provider to care for corns and calluses

? Choose supportive, proper footwear (shoes and socks)

? Take steps to improve circulation such as eating healthier and exercising regularly

Early detection and specialized care from a Wound Care Center® can reduce healing times and significantly reduce the risk of amputation. Contact the Center for Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine at Oswego Health to learn more about diabetic foot ulcers or if you have a wound that will not heal. For more information, call 315-326-3780.

