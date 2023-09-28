Oswego Juvenile Charged With Menacing, Gun Threat

OSWEGO, NY – On Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at approximately 6:56 p.m., Officers from the Oswego City Police Department were dispatched to 195 E Bridge St., Fitzhugh Park Elementary school park, for a menacing complaint with a weapon. Officers were advised through E911 that an unknown male had displayed a gun to a group of juveniles that were in the park.

Upon arrival, officers interviewed juveniles on scene who identified a juvenile male that had threatened to shoot them after displaying a gun from his waistband. This action occurred as the result of a prior verbal argument at the park between the juveniles.

A subsequent investigation led to the recovery of a bb gun from a 15-year-old juvenile. The male juvenile was charged with:

Menacing 2nd Degree – a Class A misdemeanor

Endangering the Welfare of a Child – a Class A misdemeanor

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree – a Class A misdemeanor

Unlawful Possession of Weapons by Persons Under Sixteen

The male juvenile was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Oswego County Family Court.

The Oswego Police Department would like to thank the Oswego Fire Department, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, New York State University Police, the New York State Police and the Oswego City School District for their assistance with this investigation.

Any information about this incident or others please contact: the Oswego City Police Department at (315) 342-8120.

(This complaint was an isolated incident and there is no other threat to students, faculty or staff of the Oswego City School District.)

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...