Oswego Music Hall Presents Daniel Champagne Sept. 21

OSWEGO COUNTY– Australian singer and songwriter Daniel Champagne performs at the Oswego Music Hall as part of its Guest Curator Series on Thursday, Sept. 21. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the performance starts at 7:30 p.m. at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St., Oswego.

After Daniel Champagne toured 44 cities over the summer of 2022, he proceeded to Canada and then New Zealand for a slew of mostly sold-out shows. Daniel brought his tour back to the U.S. starting in mid-July 2023 and continues through October for an even more ambitious 50 shows. He returned to many venues he performed at in 2022, and the Oswego Music Hall Guest Curator program was able to make his stop in Oswego possible.

Daniel first picked up his instrument of choice as a 5-year-old following in the footsteps of a musical father. He began writing songs at age 12, training classically throughout his teens and performing wherever he could, honing his craft and developing the dynamic live show that he is renowned for today. At age 18 he left school, turned professional and hit the road without looking back.

The following decade saw him release five studio albums, tour relentlessly around the globe with upwards of 300 shows per year, play some of the biggest festivals under the sun and share stages with the likes of Tommy Emmanuel, INXS, John Butler, Lucinda Williams, Ani DiFranco, Judy Collins and Rodrigo y Gabriela.

In early 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic ground all touring to a halt, Daniel returned to Australia writing music and further honing his craft. He returned to international audiences with a swag of new songs and a complete new live show. His current release, “Shimmer Through the Windscreen” is making waves on the streaming services and promises great critical acclaim once it is circulated to the media.

For more information about Daniel Champagne, visit his website at https://danielchampagnemusic.com/home.

Tickets are $17 in advance and $20 when purchased at the door or for VIP seating. Admission is half-price for children aged 6 to 16 and free for those aged 5 and younger. Tickets can be purchased at any concert, on the Oswego Music Hall website at www.oswegomusichall.org or at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St., Oswego.

The Champagne show is made possible through the Oswego Music Hall’s Guest Curator program, which introduces new programs outside the regular concert series and represents demographics and artistic genres not typical in regular Oswego Music Hall programming. Events continue this fall with the FIREFestival, Kerouac multimedia presentation and Jazz by the Lake series.

For a complete performance schedule, including the National Stage and Open Mic Friday as well as ticket information, visit www.oswegomusichall.org/ or stop at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St., Oswego.

The Oswego Music Hall is a wheelchair-accessible venue, adjacent to Breitbeck Park overlooking Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Light refreshments will be available.

The Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks, from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

For more information about the Oswego Music Hall, find it online at www.oswegomusichall.org, on Facebook and Instagram or email [email protected].

Oswego Music Hall concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

