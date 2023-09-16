Oswego Music Hall Welcomes Delaney Brothers Bluegrass Band Tonight, Sept. 16

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego Music Hall launches its 2023-2024 season with the Delaney Brothers Bluegrass Band on Saturday, Sept. 16. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St., Oswego.

Two-time SAMMY winners Delaney Brothers Bluegrass is one of CNY’s oldest and best-loved bluegrass bands. More than just bluegrass, their music is influenced by many other acoustic traditions such as country, folk, gospel and Celtic. From the smooth, warm vocals of lead singer John Delaney and tight harmonies with his son Jonathan, to Nick Piccininni’s smokin’ banjo and fiddle playing, fans are treated to a musical experience that sets toes to tapping!

To view a video from the Delaney Brothers Bluegrass Band’s performance at the Oswego Music Hall last year, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PWyeLEm-B8k. For more information on the band, visit the Delaney Brothers Bluegrass Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DelaneyBrothersBluegrass/.

The Oswego Music Hall’s season continues with Scott Cook and opening act John McConnell on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Oswego Music Hall shows start at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m. for all National Stage concerts. For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the Oswego Music Hall website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/or stop at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St., Oswego.

Ticket prices for the National Stage range from $15 to $20 at the door. Admission is half-price for children aged 6 to 16 and free for those aged 5 and younger. Tickets can be purchased at any concert, online, or at the river’s end bookstore in Oswego.

Located in the McCrobie Building, the wheelchair accessible venue is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooking Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Light refreshments will be available.

The Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks, from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

The Oswego Music Hall pays close attention to federal, state and local COVID-19 guidelines to do what’s best for performers and patrons – being mindful of everyone’s safety and their enjoyment of the show. Masks are recommended and available at the door. Should conditions warrant, precautions may revert back to stricter requirements without notice. Please check https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ for updated information.

For more information about the Oswego Music Hall, visit https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email [email protected].

Oswego Music Hall concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...