Oswego Music Hall Welcomes Scott Cook & Pamela Mae, With John McConnell As Opener, To The Main Stage Sept. 30

OSWEGO COUNTY– Scott Cook and Pamela Mae, with John McConnell opening, performs on the Main Stage at the Oswego Music Hall on Saturday, September 30.

In 2007, Albertan songwriter Scott Cook quit his job teaching kindergarten in Taiwan and moved into a minivan. He’s made his living as a troubadour ever since, touring almost incessantly across Canada, the US, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and elsewhere, averaging 150 shows and a dozen summer festivals a year, and releasing seven albums of plainspoken, keenly observant verse along the way.

His latest collection Tangle of Souls comes packaged in a cloth-bound, 240-page hardcover book of road stories and ruminations, equal parts introspection and insurrection. The album spent two weeks at #1 on Alberta’s province-wide community radio network CKUA, and earned Scott his third Canadian Folk Music Award nomination, for English Songwriter of the Year.

Its second single “Say Can You See” was the second most-played song of 2020 on Folk Alliance International’s folk radio charts, and took top honors for the folk category in both the 2020 UK Songwriting Competition and the 2020 Great American Song Contest.

In 2023 he’s touring the album around North America with his sweetheart Pamela Mae on upright bass, banjo and vocals, believing more than ever that songs can change your life, and your life can change the world.

“He sings his heart and soul, and in doing so lets light flood into your own… He has a good eye for imagery, a gentle human touch, a wry sense of humor, a whole lot of integrity, a warm, rugged voice and a bunch of memorable lines… Truly one of Woody Guthrie’s children,” RnR Magazine. Visit https://scottcook.net/ for further information and videos.

John McConnell is an Oswego, NY-based singer/songwriter, whose own brand of, “Solo Indie Lounge” blends elements of blues, jazz, soul, folk and beyond. Brandishing an untrained finger-style approach to the guitar, McConnell’s sound and feel is unique, identifiable and will likely find you head-bobbing or toe-tapping in your seat. John has been in the trenches of the CNY music scene for nearly two decades and, since 2003, has played thousands of gigs from Upstate NY to NYC to LA and other spots along the way. More information including videos may be found at https://www.facebook.com/JohnnyMcTunes/.

Shows start at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 7:00 for all National Stage concerts. For complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or stop at the river’s end bookstore, 19 West Bridge Street in Oswego.

The season continues on October 21 with Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter Leslie Mendelson. She is supporting her most recent studio album ‘If You Can’t Say Anything Nice…,’ as well as a solo acoustic EP ‘In The Meantime,’ that was recorded during the 2020 lockdown. Described by Relix Magazine as an artist with “a loyal, cross-generational audience that hugs the hippie, hipster, coffee shop and society crowds,” Leslie’s timeless musicality and evocative songwriting indeed cuts a wide swath.

All Music writes that Leslie evokes “1970s songwriter influences in the vein of Carole King and Carly Simon,” while The Aquarian calls her “the closest thing one can get to a truly honest musical experience.” Visit https://www.lesliemendelson.com/ for further information and videos.

Ticket prices for the National Stage range from a low of $15 to $20 at the door. Children 16 and under are half price and under 5 are free. Purchase tickets at any concert, online or at the river’s end bookstore. Tickets are cash or check only at the door.

The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake Street in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Light refreshments will be available at reasonable prices.

Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

Find more information online at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email [email protected].

Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

2023 Music Hall Events Calendar

National Stage 46th season

Fall Season

Sept 30 Scott Cook and Pamela Mae w/ John McConnell opening

Oct 21 Leslie Mendelson

Nov. 4 John Byrne Band

18 Mike Powell

Dec. 2 Rough and Tumble w/ Mark Wahl opening

