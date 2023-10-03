Oswego Police Department, Arrest Made In 164 East 4th Fire

OSWEGO – On Tuesday, September 24, 2023, at approximately 1:55 PM, officers from the Oswego City Police Department were dispatched to 165 E 4th St for a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, officers observed heavy smoke and fire coming from the multi-unit residence. All residents had evacuated safely.

An investigation into the origin of the fire was conducted with the assistance of the Oswego Fire Department and the NYS Office of Fire Prevention and Control.

On October 2, 2023, as a result of the investigation, Samantha S. O’Neil, age 25, of Oswego was arrested and charged with Arson in the 2nd degree a class B felony, Attempted murder a class B felony, Burglary in the 1st degree a class C felony and Criminal possession of a weapon in the 4th degree a class A misdemeanor as it is alleged Ms. O’Neil intentionally started the fire knowing there were persons inside the residence.

Ms. O’Neil was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court and was remanded to the Oswego County Jail on $25,000 cash/$50,000 bond. Ms. O’Neil is scheduled to return to Oswego City Court on October 24, 2023, at 9:30 AM.

The Oswego Police Department would like to thank the Oswego Fire Department, the NYS Office of Fire Prevention and Control, and the Oswego County Fire Coordinator’s Office.

Any information about this incident or others please contact Investigator James LaDue at (315)236-4854. Calls will be kept confidential.

