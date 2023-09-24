Oswego To Host CNY Pumpkin Festival Sept. 30 – Oct. 1

OSWEGO, NY – The CNY Pumpkin Festival returns to the City of Oswego’s Washington Square Park on Saturday, September 30 & Sunday, October 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

This free, two-day fall festival will feature a variety of live music throughout the weekend in addition to kid’s activities, amusements, food, beverage and marketplace vendors. This year, the festival will also present Royal Promise Productions live theatre with the Sanderson Sisters characters from Hocus Pocus on Saturday at 2 p.m., and Jack Skellington and Sally of the Nightmare Before Christmas on Sunday at 2 p.m. All characters will also be available for a meet and greet.

In addition, new this year organizers are offering a pumpkin decorating contest. Festival goers interested in entering the contest may choose one of two categories and from three various age groups. Prizes will be awarded, and all entries must be delivered to the festival by 1pm, Sunday, October 1. There is a $5 entry fee.

The musical lineup kicks off on Saturday, September 30 with the smooth sounds of local favorites, the PK Experience from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. who will be followed by the folk rock, americana harmonies of the New York Relics, from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

On Sunday, October 1, modern country group and newcomers to the festival, Dirtroad Ruckus will take the stage from 12 – 2 p.m.; followed by Seth Rasmussen & the Rail Ramblers with their talent and harmonious blend from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. to wrap up the weekend festivities.

PUMPKIN FESTIVAL TO FEATURE LIVE MUSIC

Event organizers are excited to welcome several new marketplace vendors this year, along with a selection of food and beverages, including a regional winery. Rides, bounce houses and activities in the park including the popular Scarecrow building tent will be available, thanks to the generous donations Raby’s Ace Home Center and Burkes Home Center. Additional attractions this year include pony rides, a petting zoo, mining for gems, Fort Ontario period games and activities, special themed games from Dark Hollow Productions and all the fall favorites including apples and pumpkins for sale. The festival is made possible through the generous support of Mayor Billy Barlow and the City of Oswego, Eben and Kristin Norfleet and John and Eric Torrese of the Oswego Speedway.

For more information, visit the Oswego YMCA website oswegoymca.org, Oswego YMCA Facebook event page or call the Y at 315-342-6082.

PUMPKIN FESTIVAL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Saturday, September 30

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Craft Vendor Market, Food, Amusements & Activities; Pumpkin Contest Entries accepted (until Sunday, 10/1 at 1pm) $5 entry fee

12-2 p.m. LIVE MUSIC with The PK Experience

2 p.m.-4 p.m. The Sanderson Sisters Performance, Meet & Greet

3 p.m.-5 .p.m. LIVE MUSIC with The NY Relics

Sunday, October 1

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Craft Vendor Market, Food, Amusements & Activities; Pumpkin Contest Entries accepted 1pm $5 entry fee

12-2 p.m. LIVE MUSIC with Dirtroad Ruckus

2-4 p.m. Jack Skellington & Sally Character Meet & Greet

3 p.m.-5 p.m. LIVE MUSIC with Seth Rasmussen & the Rail Ramblers

