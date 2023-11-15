Pulaski Man Arrested For Vehicular Manslaughter

This morning, Zachary Moot, 23 years of age and a resident of Pulaski, was arrested for Vehicular Manslaughter in the second degree, Driving While Ability Impaired by the Combined Influence of Alcohol and Drugs, and Driving While Intoxicated.

Moot was also ticketed for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the third degree, Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and Failure to Keep Right.

Moot was the driver in the fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred on August 25th in the Town of Oswego that resulted in the death of 23-year-old Daniel Schneider.

Moot was arrested at his residence in the Village of Pulaski and will be arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court this evening.

