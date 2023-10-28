Sandy Creek Elementary Students Visit the Salmon River Fish Hatchery

Second graders from Sandy Creek Elementary School recently attended a field trip to the Salmon River Fish Hatchery in Altmar, NY.

The hatchery supplies fish for more than 100 public waters including Lake Ontario and stocks approximately 3.5 million trout and salmon each year.

Students spent their time walking the hatchery grounds, observing the retrieval of salmon eggs in the Spawn House and watching salmon swim upstream from the viewing decks overlooking the Salmon River.

Additionally, the second graders listened to presentations where they learned about the fish stocking process and environmental impact of the fish hatchery.

