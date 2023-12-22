Senator John Mannion And Mayor Deana Michaels Secure $250,000 To Replace The Aging Ice Chiller At Fulton Community Ice Arena With A New System That Is Environmentally Friendly And Energy Efficient

FULTON – Senator John W. Mannion and Mayor Deana Michaels today announced a $250,000 Community Resiliency, Economic Sustainability, and Technology Program (CREST) grant for the City of Fulton to replace the aging and inefficient ice chiller at the Fulton Community Ice Arena. The grant will support the youth of Fulton, athletics, and help ensure the long-term operation of this important community gathering place.

The Fulton Community Ice Arena is a crucial resource for the city, hosting youth hockey leagues and public skating sessions, and drawing visitors from around the state.

Senator John W. Mannion said, “Fulton’s Community Ice Arena is more than just a place to play hockey – it’s a hub for families, young athletes, and an attraction that draws visitors to Central New York. This new chiller will not only guarantee smooth skating for years to come, but it will also do so with significantly greater energy efficiency, reducing our environmental impact and lowering operating costs.”

Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels said, “Thanks to the support of our community and Senator Mannion’s ability to secure state funding, we are investing in our youth, providing a reliable ice rink for years to come, and doing so in a way that protects our environment. With the awarding of these dollars, the city can now move forward in partnership with Siemens on the installation of the ice chiller at the Fulton Community Ice Arena that will serve our residents well into the future.”

The existing chiller, nearing the end of its lifespan, uses an outdated refrigerant and is prone to costly breakdowns with difficult to procure replacement parts. The new chiller, to be installed by Siemens, has a modern, environmentally friendly refrigerant and advanced technology, leading to projected energy savings of 46,403 kWh annually. This translates to the equivalent of 11.4 tons of waste recycled instead of landfilled, a significant step towards a greener future.

