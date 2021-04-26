Some City Of Oswego Roads To Be Temporarily Closed For CSX Railroad Rail Upgrades

OSWEGO – Some City of Oswego roads will be temporarily closed beginning tomorrow, April 27, due to rail upgrades to be conducted by CSX Railroad.

Due to the project to be conducted by CSX the following roads will be temporarily closed at the locations, dates, and times listed. This is not a City of Oswego project, but should concerns from residents arise during the project, please contact Jeff McGann, Planning & Zoning Director, at 315-342-8164 with any questions.

Smith’s Beach Crossing – Road will be closed on the following dates, Tues., April 27, Wed. April 28, and Thurs. April 29, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. all three days. The road will reopen each night from 5 p.m. to 8a.m.

Mitchell St. Crossing (just west of St. Paul Street (Mitchell Street) – Road will be closed on the following dates, Tues., April 27 starting at 8 a.m. straight through Thurs. April 29 at 5 p.m.. St. Paul Street to Mitchell Street heading west will remain open during this time.

East Ave. Crossing (just east of Maple Street and Bunner Street) – Road will be closed beginning, Wed. April 28 at 8 a.m. straight through Fri. April 30 at 5 p.m. Detour/Alternate Routes will be available at Maple Street and City Line Road.

Mitchell St. Crossing (just east of East 12th St., near the former Hammermill entrance) – Road will be closed beginning, Mon. May 3 at 8 a.m. straight through Wed. May 5 at 5 p.m. Detour/Alternate Routes will be available at East 12th Street and St. Paul Street.

