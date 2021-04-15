State Announces Spectators Allowed At Horse, Auto Races At Limited Capacity Beginning April 22, Curfew For Food, Beverage Establishments Pushed To Midnight

April 15, 2021
ALBANY, NY – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo yesterday announced that spectators will be allowed at horse and auto races at 20% capacity, beginning Thursday, April 22.

Spectators will be subject to the State’s strict guidance, which is currently in effect for other professional sports competitions with fans. Attendees must show proof of a recent negative test or completed vaccination series prior to entry and are subject to the State’s health and safety protocols on face coverings, social distancing, and health screening.

The governor also announced that the curfew for food and beverage establishments will be moved from 11 p.m. to midnight effective Monday, April 19. The curfew for catered events will move from midnight to 1 a.m.

“We’re continuing to fight the pandemic each and every day, and the vaccine—the weapon that will win the war—is working. As the situation becomes more manageable, we’re allowing spectators at auto and horse races back into stadiums to safely enjoy great events together. We have a long way to go before reaching a level of immunity that defeats the COVID beast for good, and that’s why New Yorkers need to continue practicing safe behaviors as they go about their daily lives,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re expanding eligibility, opening more vaccination sites and bringing the vaccine directly to New Yorkers underserved by traditional healthcare institutions in the communities where they live. However, it’s going to take more effort to get us through this pandemic and out to the other side—washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing are critical tools we can use to slow the spread and keep each other safe.”

Yesterday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported208,163
  • Total Positive6,192
  • Percent Positive2.97%
  • Patient Hospitalization4,091 (-84)
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive 3.12%
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -435
  • Patients Newly Admitted480
  • Hospital Counties54
  • Number ICU887 (+18)
  • Number ICU with Intubation563 (-1)
  • Total Discharges168,733 (+472)
  • Deaths43
  • Total Deaths 41,301

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region

COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region

COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population

Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan

Capital Region

104

0.01%

31%

Central New York

71

0.01%

32%

Finger Lakes

181

0.02%

39%

Long Island

648

0.02%

34%

Mid-Hudson

468

0.02%

44%

Mohawk Valley

51

0.01%

40.00%

New York City

2136

0.03%

32%

North Country

24

0.01%

54%

Southern Tier

83

0.01%

48%

Western New York

325

0.02%

34%

Statewide

4091

0.02%

35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region

Total ICU Beds in Region

Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region

Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)

Capital Region

234

191 

18%

Central New York

262

196 

29%

Finger Lakes

397

253 

38%

Long Island

855

650 

25%

Mid-Hudson

676

424 

40%

Mohawk Valley

97

78 

21%

New York City

2,564

1,984 

22%

North Country

62

37 

46%

Southern Tier

126

71 

46%

Western New York

545

354 

36%

Statewide

5,818

4,238 

28%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION

SUNDAY

MONDAY

TUESDAY

Capital Region

2.29%

2.34%

2.29%

Central New York

1.45%

1.49%

1.50%

Finger Lakes

3.04%

3.13%

3.09%

Long Island

3.93%

3.85%

3.71%

Mid-Hudson

3.88%

3.76%

3.72%

Mohawk Valley

1.73%

1.76%

1.89%

New York City

3.50%

3.44%

3.37%

North Country

1.82%

1.78%

1.70%

Southern Tier

0.72%

0.75%

0.80%

Western New York

4.79%

4.84%

4.84%

Statewide

3.20%

3.16%

3.12%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH

SUNDAY

MONDAY

TUESDAY

Bronx

3.38%

3.25%

3.31%

Brooklyn

3.52%

3.45%

3.74%

Manhattan

2.14%

2.05%

2.06%

Queens

3.76%

3.67%

3.75%

Staten Island

4.25%

4.19%

4.40%

Of the 1,957,551 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

23,409

41

Allegany

3,141

8

Broome

17,175

46

Cattaraugus

5,068

31

Cayuga

5,810

16

Chautauqua

8,256

29

Chemung

7,068

16

Chenango

3,031

13

Clinton

4,472

7

Columbia

3,803

4

Cortland

3,515

8

Delaware

2,119

7

Dutchess

27,616

106

Erie

80,556

597

Essex

1,489

4

Franklin

2,375

5

Fulton

3,997

17

Genesee

5,014

9

Greene

3,081

4

Hamilton

300

2

Herkimer

4,883

15

Jefferson

5,408

16

Lewis

2,423

3

Livingston

3,943

7

Madison

4,257

19

Monroe

59,944

206

Montgomery

3,842

25

Nassau

175,392

369

Niagara

17,888

108

NYC

879,386

2,894

Oneida

21,291

40

Onondaga

35,576

86

Ontario

6,765

25

Orange

45,583

160

Orleans

2,716

14

Oswego

6,909

33

Otsego

3,136

18

Putnam

10,079

27

Rensselaer

10,526

31

Rockland

45,345

100

Saratoga

14,222

55

Schenectady

12,289

37

Schoharie

1,520

17

Schuyler

979

2

Seneca

1,853

7

St. Lawrence

6,137

12

Steuben

6,212

20

Suffolk

191,379

490

Sullivan

6,032

43

Tioga

3,333

17

Tompkins

4,019

16

Ulster

12,835

44

Warren

3,337

4

Washington

2,813

10

Wayne

5,154

15

Westchester

124,535

218

Wyoming

3,217

13

Yates

1,098

6

Tuesday, 43 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 41,301. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Bronx

5

Dutchess

1

Erie

6

Kings

8

Manhattan

1

Monroe

1

Nassau

5

Onondaga

1

Queens

5

Rockland

3

Schenectady

2

Suffolk

3

Warren

1

Westchester

1

