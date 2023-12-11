PULASKI –

State Police in Pulaski are attempting to locate 21-year-old Jordan M. Novak from Mexico, NY.

Jordan was last seen on Sunday, December 3rd leaving her residence at 86 Wayne Street. She told family members she was going to a friend’s house but never returned home.

Jordan is approximately 5 foot 7 inches tall, 280 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, and gray sneakers.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Jordan M. Novak, they are asked to contact State Police Headquarters in Oneida at (315) 366-6000.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...