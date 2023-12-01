State Police In Pulaski Attempting To Locate 49-Year-Old Missing Man

State Police in Pulaski are attempting to locate 49-year-old Jeremy R. Brummet who was reported missing by family members on November 23, 2023, at 12:30 p.m.

Jeremy is described as six feet tall, 240 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses. He also has a mustache and goatee.

Jeremy was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a light green t-shirt, gray and red shoes.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Jeremy R. Brummet, they are asked to contact State Police Headquarters at (315) 366-6000.

