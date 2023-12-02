‘Stocking’ Our Veterans with New Gear

OSWEGO COUNTY – The fourth annual “Stockings for Veterans” drive is collecting fresh gear this holiday season. New and unused Christmas stockings and personal care items can be dropped off at a handful of locations around the county by Saturday, Dec. 16.

Individuals, organizations and businesses are invited to donate items for local veterans staying at the VA Medical Center in Syracuse over the Christmas holiday.

Stocking-stuffer suggestions include body wash, fragrance-free lotion, lip protectant balm, gripper socks, large-print word find and or crossword puzzle books, small card or board games, soft granola bars, candy canes, winter hats and gloves, men’s underwear and colored t-shirts, sweatpants and sweatshirts, and slip-on canvas shoes or sneakers (sizes 8-12).

Donations are accepted at the following locations in Oswego County:

NYS Assemblyman Will Barclay’s District Office: 19 Canalview Mall, Fulton

Oswego County Clerk’s Office: 46 E. Bridge St., Oswego

Fulton DMV: 200 N. Second St.

Oswego DMV: 384 E. River Rd.

Pulaski DMV: 2 Broad St.

CiTi BOCES: 179 Co. Rte. 64, Mexico

For more information, contact VA Volunteer Service Chief Becky Ross, at 315-425-4681 or [email protected].

