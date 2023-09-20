TRAVEL ADVISORY: Ramp Closure Scheduled Along Interstate 481 Southbound In The City Of Syracuse

Syracuse, NY – The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of a traffic pattern change related to the I-81 Viaduct Project. On Monday, September 25, at 9 a.m. the ramp from Interstate 481 southbound to Interstate 81 southbound in the City of Syracuse will close and reopen in the spring of 2025 as the re-designated I-81 southbound.

The closure is necessary to begin preparations for a newly constructed interchange that will convert I-481 into I-81 and create future Business Loop 81.

Message boards posted on I-481 southbound will direct detoured traffic to I-81 northbound at exit 17 (South Salina Street and Brighton Avenue). Detour signs will direct motorist to make a left onto East Calthrop Avenue and another left onto the entrance ramp of I-81 southbound.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the work zone area and pay attention to all traffic control devices, including signs and flaggers.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

For up-to-date information, call 511, visit www.511.org , or the mobile site at m.511ny.org.

Follow the I-81 Viaduct Project on Twitter: @NYSDOTI81.

