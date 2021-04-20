Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: April 14 – April 20

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been a total of 154 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this week.

Wednesday: 30 new cases

Thursday: 24 new cases

Friday: 18 new cases

Saturday: 19 new cases

Sunday: 19 new cases

Monday: 16 new cases

Today: 28 new cases

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup briefed the public today in his weekly video. Today he discussed ongoing restrictions and how getting vaccinated can help to ease those restrictions.

“Data shows that our new positive case numbers remain consistently higher than they were last fall,” Weatherup said. “While I urge you all to be patient, more importantly, I urge you to get vaccinated. The more residents we can get vaccinated, the more we can reduce the number of new positive cases. This means the sooner we can get back to enjoying the things we love, gathering with friends and family, going to concerts and events, cheering on our favorite sports teams. Vaccination is the key to getting back to normal.”

There will be a vaccine clinic on Monday, April 26 at Laker Hall, SUNY Oswego from 4 to 6 p.m. The vaccine will be Moderna and you must be available May 24 for the second dose. Moderna is approved for those aged 18 and over. Appointments can be made here.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is still on hold.

Weatherup said the county is working with school districts in sending out surveys to families on interest in vaccinating their 16 and over students and trying to obtain the Pfizer vaccine which is approved for those aged 16 and over.

He also said the county has sent out guidance allowing school districts to bring back more students for in-person learning. The new guidance allows social distancing to decrease from 6 feet to 3 feet during academic instruction, based on grade level and community transmission rates.

“Oswego County currently has a high community transmission level based on our total cases and the last seven days being over 100 per 100,000 people,” Weatherup said. This transmission level limits the ability of the middle and high schools to reduce to social distancing requirements without cohorting students. Students must remain the original minimum six feet social distancing among adults during interactions between adults and students, when eating or drinking, when singing or playing a wind instrument.”

Weatherup said schools must also have a mandatory mask policy in place for all students, staff and visitors. He also discussed state guidelines for prom and graduation ceremonies.

Social gatherings of this type are limited to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors. Events that exceed those numbers require COVID-19 testing or vaccination.

Senior Health Educator Diane Oldenburg said Oswego County’s daily positive case counts are relatively stable in comparison with recent increase elsewhere in the state and the nation, but the county consistently higher than the pre-peak numbers seen before Halloween 2020. Because of this ongoing trend, Oldenburg said Oswego County is in a high community transmission category according to the CDC COVID-19 Data Tracker (which school guidance is based on.)

“The best way to reduce transmission of the virus and lower the number of positive cases is to vaccinate those who are eligible and limit social gatherings among those who are not yet vaccinated,” Oldenburg said.

She until everyone is vaccinated, everyone must be proactive about preventing the spread of the virus and continue with preventative measures such as hand-washing, wearing a face mask and social distancing.

Oswego County updates:

On Thursday, the Office for the Aging will hold a virtual session to help seniors understand the Medicare program. More information can be found here.

Friends of Camp Hollis is holding a virtual 5k throughout the month of May. More information can be found here.

The burn ban remains in effect until May 14.

New York news:

Curfews for bars and restaurants have been extended to midnight rather than 11 p.m. The curfew for catered events is now 1 a.m.

Beginning April 22, horse and auto races will be able to have spectators at 20% capacity, must show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test or a completed COVID-19 vaccination series, and follow safety protocols.

Movie theater capacity will increase to 33% starting April 26.

Low-risk, indoor and outdoor arts and entertainment – including museums, aquariums, zoos and botanical gardens – will increase to 50% capacity also beginning April 26.

Beginning May 19, spectator capacity will increase to 25% at large-scale arenas, and event venues, including professional and collegiate sports, and major performances. Social distancing, masks, health screenings and all other health and safety protocols remain in effect.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.)

Oswego County residents with at least one vaccine dose: 44,494 (April 13: 40,693)

Oswego County residents fully vaccinated: 33,860 (April 13: 30,098)

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate: 1.8% (April 13: 1.7%)

Total # of active cases: 214 (April 13: 213)

Total # of positive cases: 7,470 (April 13: 7,316)

Total # of recoveries: 7,166 (April 13: 7,013)

Total # tests: 191,919 (April 13: 185,926)

Total # of negative results: 181,909 (April 13: 176,084)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 483 (April 13: 499)

Total # of deaths: 90 (no change)

Total # of hospitalizations: 318 (as of March 1 – there were 306 as of Feb. 15)

Municipalities With Cases: Map updated yesterday.

1-10 confirmed cases: Boylston

11-25 confirmed cases: Redfield

26-50 confirmed cases: Amboy, Orwell,

51-75 confirmed cases: Minetto, Williamstown

101-150 confirmed cases: Albion, New Haven, Parish

151-200 confirmed cases: Sandy Creek

201-250 confirmed cases: Hannibal, Palermo, West Monroe

251-300 confirmed cases: Constantia, Mexico

301-350 confirmed cases: Richland, Scriba

351-400 confirmed cases: Granby, Volney

Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Hastings, Oswego Town, Schroeppel

SUNY Oswego Statistics: (as of 2:45 p.m.)

Total number of active cases: 18 (April 13: 25)

Total number of cumulative confirmed cases since Jan. 2: 485 (April 13: 461)

Total number of tests: 47,546 (April 13: 43,674) Further breakdown available on SUNY Oswego dashboard.

Total number of recoveries: 467 (April 13: 436)

Total number of on-campus quarantine rooms occupied: 7 (April 13: 6)

Total number of on-campus isolation rooms occupied: 10 (April 13: 12)

Total number of off-campus students in quarantine: 7 (April 13: 15)

Total number of off-campus students in isolation: 7 (April 13: 12)

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of April 19 – no change since Feb. 8)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 1,993,190 (April 13: 1,951,359)

Total # of deaths : 41,575 (April 13: 41,257)

*NY numbers and nursing home numbers are from the NY State Department of Health.

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 1:20 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 31,753,960 (April 13: 31,297,614)

Total # of deaths: 567,966 (April 13: 562,937)

Worldwide: (as of 1:20 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 142,304,499 (April 13: 137,016,681)

Total # of deaths: 3,034,321 (April 13: 2,951,145)

Total # of recoveries: 81,492,370 (April 13: 78,044,653)

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Potential COVID-19 Exposure Sites In Oswego County

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials on Tuesdays.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

Notes: The total number of positive cases in Oswego County is cumulative since March 2020 and the number of recoveries and deaths are of those numbers. SUNY Oswego cases are included in the county numbers, however, the county tracks only those living in Oswego County. That means that students who chose to leave and go back to their home county and test positive there will be included on the college’s dashboard, but not the county’s. Their positive result would be reported to their home county, not here.

SUNY Oswego reset its numbers for the Winter/Spring 2021 semesters and does not include numbers from Aug. 12, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021. Total cases reported include 211 past positive cases (experienced during the winter break: Nov. 2020 –Jan. 2021) of students residing off-campus, who were required to provide evidence of positive test results and recovery upon returning to campus.

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

