Wylie Is New Mexico HS Assistant Principal

MEXICO, NY – The new assistant principal was welcomed to Mexico High School last week, as Brittany Wylie officially began her role at the district.

Wylie comes to Mexico Academy & Central School District via the North Syracuse Central School District, where she spent six years in various roles including teaching English as a new language and English language arts. She has also worked at OCM BOCES Regional Summer School for the past three years as an administrative intern, assistant principal and principal.

“I very much enjoyed my first week and getting to know many of the staff and students,” Wylie said. “I look forward to the work ahead and am very thankful to the Mexico school district and community for their warm welcome.”

Wylie is certified as a building leader, district leader, a teacher of ELA for grades five through 12 and English as a new language for K-12.

She attended SUNY Potsdam for her bachelor’s degree, the University at Buffalo for her master’s and received her certificate of advanced study from nearby SUNY Oswego.

The assistant principal’s office is directly across from the main office, and Wylie said she is excited to continue to meet everyone as the 2023-24 school year continues.

