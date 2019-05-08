Leadership Oswego County Graduation, Honors Set June 5

OSWEGO — Leadership Oswego County, a community program administered by SUNY Oswego’s Office of Business and Community Relations, will hold the class of 2019’s graduation ceremony at 6 p.m., June 5, in Sheldon Hall ballroom on SUNY Oswego’s campus.

This marks the 26th year of the program, which teaches community trusteeship, leadership skills, current issues and networking to a diverse group of community residents.

Leadership Oswego County prepares a select group of county residents to become the community stewards of the future. Each group embarks on a nine-month course on Oswego County and its resources, vital issues of today and visioning for the future.

Key community members mentor and share with participants about the skills and knowledge needed to be effective leaders. Graduates of the program are better prepared to serve the community in the roles of board member, citizen, employee or volunteer with organizations that serve Central New York.

This year, the program will honor two community members: Sabine Ingerson, retiree of ARISE, who will receive the Community Leadership Award; and Kevin Slimmer of Elmcrest Children’s Center, recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award.

The public is invited to congratulate Leadership Oswego County’s graduates and recognize the honorees. Tickets for the event, which includes dinner and a cash bar, are $35 and need to be purchased by May 22. Checks are payable in advance to OBCR c/o Oswego College Foundation, 103 Rich Hall, SUNY Oswego, Oswego, NY 13126.

Tickets also may be purchased online at www.oswego.edu/loc. For more information, contact the SUNY Oswego Office of Business and Community Relations at 315-312-3492.

