Leadership Oswego County Seeks Nominations for Annual Community Awards

OSWEGO – The Leadership Oswego County program is seeking nominations for two annual awards for individuals who embody the mission and vision of the program.

The Community Leadership Award is given to a leader who is devoted to the Oswego County community, participates in civic organizations by taking leadership roles, has had a demonstrated impact on the growth of the community and has displayed real vision and motivated others to realize the vision. The award recipient must be an Oswego County resident.

The Distinguished Alumni Award is presented to a leader who has made significant contributions to the community, has achieved particular excellence, exemplifies the spirit and goals of civic involvement, exemplifies community trusteeship and provides continued support of Leadership Oswego County. The recipient of this award must be a Leadership Oswego County alumnus.

Now in its 27th year, Leadership Oswego County explores community trusteeship, leadership skills and current local issues with a diverse group of community professionals. Administered by SUNY Oswego’s Office of Business and Community Relations, Leadership Oswego County’s mission is to support local citizens in becoming a well-informed, engaged and diverse network of community stewards.

The vision of Leadership Oswego County is to develop a group of leaders who will apply their collective experiences and skills to enhance the community’s vision and improve the quality of life for all Oswego County residents.

Anybody who knows a member of the Oswego County community or a Leadership Oswego County graduate who personifies these characteristics is encouraged to nominate them. The nomination form and past award winners can be found at www.oswego.edu/obcr/leadership-oswego-county.

Nominations will be accepted until April 3.

Award winners will be honored at the Leadership Oswego County graduation ceremony held in June. For additional questions, contact Sarah Ingerson at SUNY Oswego Office of Business and Community Relations, 315-312-3680.

