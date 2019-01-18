Learn about Durable Powers of Attorney, Health Care Proxies and More

OSWEGO – Gain peace of mind with an easy to understand overview of advance directives, trusts, wills and strategies for protecting assets from the costs of nursing homes and long-term care.

This program will review Durable Powers of Attorney, Health Care Proxies and Living Wills.

In addition to learning how to protect assets while living, we will explore ways to protect inheritances for loved ones.

Presented by Oswego native, attorney Timothy Crisafulli on January 31, from 3 – 5 p.m. in the Oswego Public Library Community Room on the lowest level (L2 in the elevator).

The Oswego Public Library is at 120 E. Second St., across from the County Courthouse.

It is open 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, and noon – 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Call 315-341-5867.

