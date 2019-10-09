Lefties Win 2019 Member-Member Championship

OSWEGO – Congratulations to lefties Shawn Baldwin (member) and Kyle Ridlon (member) on winning the 2019 Stone Creek Golf Club Member-Member Tournament.
The fourth annual two-day 23-team event included three unique matches including 18 holes of Best Ball on day one and 27 holes on day two consisting of nine holes of Modified Alternate Shot and then 18 holes of Captain and Mate to finish out the tournament.
The sudden death championship shootout included Shawn Baldwin / Kyle Ridlon (Championship Flight), Tom Abbott / Tom Pryor (1st Flight), Eddie Baker / Tyler Baker (2nd Flight), Zach Catalone / Jeff Dewey (3rd Flight), Paul Kelly / Glen Trinder (4th Flight), and Joe Meyer / Jeremy Linn (5th Flight).
The six teams would play captain and mate sudden death through 1,2,7,8,9 as needed.
On the first sudden death hole “the lefties” would strike quick continuing their surgical dissection of the course as they had all weekend long.
Ridlon would out-drive the field by 50 yards mangling a 290 yard stinger down the right side of the par 4, 329-yard first hole.
This set his team up with 40 yards to the pin.
The duo would capitalize on the opportunity as Ridlon knocked a soft 55-degree wedge to 10 feet.
With other teams in at par, Baldwin would make the right to left birdie putt to secure the 2019 Stone Creek Member-Member Championship.
It was a great weekend of golf.
The weather cooperated and the greens were rolling great.
A special thanks to our entire staff for preparing the golf course for this event.
Thank you to our generous sponsors.
The tournament was well managed by owner and PGA Head Professional Will Weimer, PGA Assistant Professional Amanda Brownell, and owner Scott Baker.
Championship Flight
1st – Kyle Ridlon / Shawn Baldwin
2nd – Bob Ruggio / Mike Nicholson
3rd – Bob Holmes / Christine Holmes
1st Flight
1st – Tom Abbott / Tom Pryor
2nd – Mani Perivemba / Kevin King
T3 – Dave Winterhalt / Donna Cornacchia
T3 – Mike Coffey / Jim Bartholomew
2nd Flight
1st – Eddie Baker / Tyler Baker
2nd – Chris Wright / Shirly Baker
3rd – Malcott Burgess / Bill Roden
3rd Flight
1st – Jeff Dewey / Zach Catalone
2nd – Maureen Ball / Kelly Wells
T3 – Anthony Roden / Eric Otis
T3 – Tom Paeno / Jeff Chamberlain
4th Flight
1st – Paul Kelly / Glen Trinder
2nd – Robert Voss / Brad Voss
3rd – George Ball / Jody Wells
5th Flight
1st – Joe Meyer / Jeremy Linn
2nd – Rusty Hinckley / Tim Somers
3rd – Matt Barbeau / Craig Rebeor
For more information on Stone Creek Golf Club and how we are growing the game of golf with lessons, leagues, junior golf, tournaments, and membership opportunities for singles, couples, and families, please visit www.StoneCreekGolfOswegoNY.com or follow us on Facebook.
