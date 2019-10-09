Lefties Win 2019 Member-Member Championship

OSWEGO – Congratulations to lefties Shawn Baldwin (member) and Kyle Ridlon (member) on winning the 2019 Stone Creek Golf Club Member-Member Tournament.

The fourth annual two-day 23-team event included three unique matches including 18 holes of Best Ball on day one and 27 holes on day two consisting of nine holes of Modified Alternate Shot and then 18 holes of Captain and Mate to finish out the tournament.

The sudden death championship shootout included Shawn Baldwin / Kyle Ridlon (Championship Flight), Tom Abbott / Tom Pryor (1st Flight), Eddie Baker / Tyler Baker (2nd Flight), Zach Catalone / Jeff Dewey (3rd Flight), Paul Kelly / Glen Trinder (4th Flight), and Joe Meyer / Jeremy Linn (5th Flight).

The six teams would play captain and mate sudden death through 1,2,7,8,9 as needed.

On the first sudden death hole “the lefties” would strike quick continuing their surgical dissection of the course as they had all weekend long.

Ridlon would out-drive the field by 50 yards mangling a 290 yard stinger down the right side of the par 4, 329-yard first hole.

This set his team up with 40 yards to the pin.

The duo would capitalize on the opportunity as Ridlon knocked a soft 55-degree wedge to 10 feet.

With other teams in at par, Baldwin would make the right to left birdie putt to secure the 2019 Stone Creek Member-Member Championship.

It was a great weekend of golf.

The weather cooperated and the greens were rolling great.

A special thanks to our entire staff for preparing the golf course for this event.

Thank you to our generous sponsors.

The tournament was well managed by owner and PGA Head Professional Will Weimer, PGA Assistant Professional Amanda Brownell, and owner Scott Baker.

Championship Flight

1st – Kyle Ridlon / Shawn Baldwin

2nd – Bob Ruggio / Mike Nicholson

3rd – Bob Holmes / Christine Holmes

1st Flight

1st – Tom Abbott / Tom Pryor

2nd – Mani Perivemba / Kevin King

T3 – Dave Winterhalt / Donna Cornacchia

T3 – Mike Coffey / Jim Bartholomew

2nd Flight

1st – Eddie Baker / Tyler Baker

2nd – Chris Wright / Shirly Baker

3rd – Malcott Burgess / Bill Roden

3rd Flight

1st – Jeff Dewey / Zach Catalone

2nd – Maureen Ball / Kelly Wells

T3 – Anthony Roden / Eric Otis

T3 – Tom Paeno / Jeff Chamberlain

4th Flight

1st – Paul Kelly / Glen Trinder

2nd – Robert Voss / Brad Voss

3rd – George Ball / Jody Wells

5th Flight

1st – Joe Meyer / Jeremy Linn

2nd – Rusty Hinckley / Tim Somers

3rd – Matt Barbeau / Craig Rebeor

For more information on Stone Creek Golf Club and how we are growing the game of golf with lessons, leagues, junior golf, tournaments, and membership opportunities for singles, couples, and families, please visit www.StoneCreekGolfOswegoNY.com or follow us on Facebook.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...