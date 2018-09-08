‘Legends’ To Perform at Bodley

FULTON – A Time for Legends is coming to Fulton.

Top ranked Michael Paul Callahan as Elvis and Bill Connors as Elton John Tribute Artist’s will perform at a fundraiser for the G. Ray Bodley High School Theater Department on September 28 at 7:30 p.m.

The school is located at 6 William Gillard Drive Fulton.

Come out for a one-of-a-kind Vegas style evening with top talent for a great cause.

Owner of A Time for Legends and one of the top Elvis Tribute Artists in the northeast, Michael Paul Callahan is a professional publicist and concert promoter, Hollywood movie actor, Broadway musical singer, Elvis Tribute Artist and National Gospel Recording Artist. He recently was selected and performed at The Ultimate Elvis Festival in Lake George, NY, also had a role in two Hollywood movies filmed the last few months.

He performed as Elvis at Oswego’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony for 1,000+.

From America’s Got Talent, Legends in Concert and for more than 15 years and more than 3,000 performances as a professional vocalist/pianist Bill Connors has perfected the art of portraying Sir Elton John. He has entertained as Elton in sports arenas, top venues, and concert halls across the country, cruise ships and more.

These celebrities will offer a meet and greet and pose for photos after the Fulton show.

Discounted advance ticket locations are: Fulton- Tops Supermarket, Save-A-Lot Grocery, Cortini Shoes. Oswego- The River’s End Bookstore. Also at the door. Pre-sale: General admission $12, VIP seating $20; Day of $15 GA, $25 VIP.

